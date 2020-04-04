Johnny Boychuk of the Islanders left unrecognizable by a scary skateboard gash

Johnny Boychuk was struggling with his own medical problem when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the NHL to suspend the 2019-2020 season. The Islanders defender had been sidelined indefinitely after grabbing a skate blade in the face, opening a cut that required 90 stitches to repair.

The first few days after the March 3 incident at the Barclays Center in a 6-2 loss to the Canadians were the worst, according to Boychuk. He recalled how his teammates were able to observe first-hand one of the unexpected challenges related to facial stitches.

“I was in the locker room and I went to open my phone [with facial recognition] and the guys were like, “Does your phone really recognize your face?” Boychuk told the Post on a phone call Thursday.

The 36-year-old was fighting with Montreal winger Artturi Lehkonen in front of the Islanders’ net when Lehkonen fell forward and cut Boychuk in the face, miraculously missing his eye and pricking his eyelid.

Boychuk said he was back home that night after being sewn on the inside and outside of his face. The stitches dissolved after about two weeks, but the wound still healed.

“There would be ropes, small pieces of string that I should remove,” he said. “It was good.”

The doctors ordered Boychuk not to play with the wound until he could see the surgeon again. He was tender to the touch and the surgeon warned him against using scented creams or scar creams for fear of infection.

Boychuk said he could sneeze normally, but it was different to do something as simple as opening your eyes. Now there are only minor scars left.

“But from what it was to what it is now, it’s exceptional, I suppose,” he said.

Boychuk’s injury was the third blade incident the Islanders suffered in the 2019-20 season. Cal Clutterbuck was absent for 30 games after taking a blade from his wrist from the Patrice Bergeron des Bruins, a cut that required surgery, during a game in December. Casey Cizikas suffered a leg laceration against the Flyers in February.

Asked how to avoid these types of injuries, Boychuk made suggestions, but acknowledged that they were not always preventable.

“For the other guys, maybe they could make cut socks or the guys could wear wrist guards, doesn’t even have to be one of those sweat guards, just like an anti-cut bracelet so it’s not that bulky and won’t interfere with your stick handling skills, “said Boychuk.” For mine, that couldn’t be avoided – unless you were wearing a cage full, but it will never happen. “