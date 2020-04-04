While John Prine remains in the hospital to fight COVID-19, his wife tweeted an update on Thursday evening that explained in detail what was going on with the famous 73-year-old American singer-songwriter.

“It’s John’s 8th day in the ICU,” she wrote in a long Twitter thread. “He receives excellent medical care and is treated with kindness and compassion by the entire team that takes care of him day and night. I can’t be with him, which makes this nightmare even more painful. “

Prine, who was put on ventilator on Saturday, has pneumonia in both lungs and “still needs a little help with her breathing,” said Prine Whelan. Some peripheral problems are treated with medication, including antibiotics.

The double Grammy recipient, who also won a lifetime Grammy this year, was hospitalized on March 26 after a “sudden onset” of COVID-19 symptoms.

“He is very sick and yet I hope he can continue to fight this devastating virus and return home where we can take care of him.” I have no words to thank you all for the outpouring of love and prayers that John and our family have received this week, “she said, asking fans to continue sending positive energy to her husband.

Whelan Prine, who is in his early 50s, also contracted coronavirus but said on Monday that she was recovering. The couple have been married since 1988.

When she informed people about Prine’s condition, she first tweeted that it was stable, but then issued a clarification.

Stable, she tweeted, “It’s not the same thing as improvement. There is no cure for Covid-19. He needs our prayers and our love – just like thousands of other seriously ill people. “