Joe Diffie is gone, but Billy Bob will still love Charlene (opinion)

It is the story of two high school lovers in an agricultural country. One summer night, the boy takes green paint, climbs to the water tower and paints a 3-meter heart, accompanied by an indelible message: BILLY BOB LOVES CHARLENE. The last three lines of the chorus continue to play in my mind:

And the whole city said he should have used red

But it looked good for Charlene

In green John Deere

You can see it: the small town, the water tower, the 80 acres where Billy Bob and Charlene settle. They plant corn and tomatoes, raise their children, grow old together. They are standing in the front yard, probably holding hands, looking off at the confession that Billy Bob has written in three foot letters all these years. Dennis Linde died in 2006, but he did not die because Billy Bob and Charlene are still there.

“Oh,” said Linde’s son, Will, when I asked her what the song was about. “Just eternal love.”

There was a baby coming home from the hospital and kept crying until his grandmother set a Johnny Cash record. Then he calmed down and fell asleep. At 4 years old, he could already sing in harmony. He picked up a guitar and went out into the world. His name was Joe Diffie. Her mother, Flora Diffie, told me all about it during a telephone interview. One day he played a song for her, a new song he had thought of recording. She didn’t like it because it looked too much like rock and roll. “Trust me,” he told her, which she did. This song was John Deere Green.

It was not his biggest success. Pickup Man and Third rock of the sun went higher on the graphics. But over the years, this is the song his fans have wanted the most. His sister Meg Prestidge directed him for a concert series in Branson, Missouri, in 2008, and she heard them call John Deere Green all the time. “I’m going to get to this song,” he told them, and played it at the very end.

Joe Diffie was 61, a diabetic, and on March 27 he ad that he had tested positive for Covid-19. One of the many cruelties of the virus is the way it separates people. His wife, Tara, was not allowed to be with him in the hospital. He texted his sister in Oklahoma and said he was about to get ventilated.

What a strange time to live or die. I heard the news a few minutes before a virtual talent show organized by my sister. About twenty relatives and friends met by video chat to sing songs and tell stories. I had already chosen a song, but when I heard about Joe, I changed the plan.

I took my guitar and went through the chords. I printed the lyrics and glued them to a door frame. My wife sang harmony. I did this through the first verse, and there was Billy Bob, standing on the rail, painting this heart. I did this through the second verse, and he and Charlene were in the front yard, looking toward the water tower. Second choir, then the bridge:

Now more than once the city has discovered

Painting on it is not useless

There is no painting in the world that will cover it

The heart continues to shine

On the last line, the words stuck in my throat.

Another story of two lovers in a small town. This is absolutely true. Joe falls ill and dies without Tara in the hospital. They cannot have a proper funeral. And so, in Nolensville, Tennessee, they have a parade. People stay in their vehicles, trying not to breathe. They cross the neighborhood of Joe and Tara at dusk. She watches them go by. At least four John Deere tractors. Almost everyone wears green.