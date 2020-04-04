Joe Biden again said he doesn’t support Medicare for everyone – and said it wouldn’t have made a difference in fighting the escalating coronavirus pandemic.

“If you had the Medicare for all option now, it still has to be implemented by the federal government,” said the former veep. told ABC News in an interview on Thursday.

“Look, here’s the point, the idea that it would have prevented the virus from happening, the idea that it could have been implemented earlier, the idea that it would have fundamentally changed anything. is just not accurate, “Biden continued when asked if the private sector could meet the growing demands of the current pandemic.

“In addition, you have to pass what is a $ 35 trillion bill over the next 10 years. Slightly complicated. “

Instead, said the Democratic presidential leader, the Affordable Care Act – which the Trump administration is trying to kill in court – should be improved to ensure that all Americans receive health care coverage. health.

“What we should do is have the Affordable Care Act, add the public option for those who want it, which is Medicare if that’s what they want rather than keeping their own health insurance policies, “he said.

“If you notice, it’s not a question of whether health insurance is available for people who have private insurance, it is no longer the case now. It is a question of whether the government will be able to implement everything it is supposed to do, so I don’t see where Medicare for all would make a difference. ”

Pressed to know if supporters of Bernie Sanders would be ready to vote for him if he opposed one of the Key Questions from the Senator from Vermont, Biden hinted that he was not worried – and praised Sanders.

“Senator Sanders is passionate about this belief in every fiber of his being, and I respect him for that. I just disagree with him, “Biden told the network.