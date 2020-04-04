Jets to take better lineman in first round of 2020 NFL Draft

Jets general manager Joe Douglas attacked the agency … and there is still work to do. That’s how dramatic the Jets’s offensive line got last year.

Mike Maccagnan, the predecessor of Douglas, largely ignored the position in the project and the Jets pay years of neglect. They did not draft an offensive lineman in the first two rounds since Vlad Ducasse in 2010 and have not had one in the first round since 2006 when they took D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold.

Tackle screams to be fixed. The Jets have signed George Fant in free agency, and he and Chuma Edoga are registered as beginners at this time. If the Jets tackle in the first round, that player could take over at the left tackle and Fant and Edoga can compete for the right side.

There are four tackles considered above the others in this draft class: Mekhi Becton of Louisville, Jedrick Wills Jr. of Alabama, Tristan Wirfs of Iowa and Andrew Thomas of Georgia. The question for the Jets is this: will some of them be available when they choose # 11? If three of them left, how does the fourth end up on their board against the widest catcher or cornerback?

It is likely that at least one of the tackles will be there for Douglas at # 11 and will likely take this player.

If Douglas tackles at 11, there is a retirement in the next few laps. Austin Jackson of USC is a possibility and Matt Peart of Connecticut could be caught.

The Jets have signed Connor McGovern, Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten as a free agency, but they still need help inside. There are a number of good centers that should be available on day 2 of the project. Tyler Biadasz of Wisconsin, Lloyd Cushenberry III of LSU, Cesar Ruiz of Michigan and Matt Hennessy of Temple all do the trick.

Douglas wants to have as many talented liners in the building as possible and the coaches can then determine who plays where.

It would be a surprise if the Jets did not exit this draft without at least two offensive liners, one of whom they can immediately use as a starter.