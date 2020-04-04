Jeju Island in South Korea Chases Two Tourists Who Visited While Having Coronavirus Symptoms

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) – The provincial government of Jeju Island , South Korea, continues two women who have visited the island on vacation when the youngest has symptoms of coronavirus

The couple were identified as a 52-year-old mother and 19-year-old daughter, who had recently returned to their native South Korea after studying abroad in Boston.

Seoul mother and daughter arrived in Jeju, a popular vacation destination for Koreans, on March 20 despite the fact that the girl had been advised to quarantine herself upon her return to the country five days earlier , according to a press release. from the Jeju Provincial Office.

The girl started showing symptoms of coronavirus on March 21, the statement said, but she and her mother stayed on the island for four more days, in contact with about 47 people at 20 sites.

Mother and daughter tested positive for coronavirus in public clinic after returning home from Gangnam district Seoul , according to the Gangnam-gu Health Unit.

Jeju Province has filed a civil lawsuit against the two men in the Jeju District Court, claiming damages of 132 million won (107,000 USD). In addition to the municipal government, the complainants include two residents of Jeju who have had to quarantine since they interacted with women and two businesses on the island that have been forced to close.

“I hope to send a strong warning against actions that threaten the lethal struggle of medical workers, the efforts of disease prevention workers and the participation of our people in their fight against coronavirus,” said Governor Jeju, Won Hee-ryong, in a statement. declaration.

In the complaint, Jeju Province wrote that the girl “had not fulfilled her duty as a member of the community”.

He also pointed out that the mother had “actively joined her daughter’s illegal activity, including providing travel funds,” which is why she is also guilty.

As of April 5, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) had notified 94 new cases in South Korea, bringing the total number of cases to 10,156. There have been 177 deaths since the epidemic and 6,325 people have recovered.