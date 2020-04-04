Jane Castor: When the coronavirus hit his city, this mayor did not wait for the governor of Florida to sound the alarm

When there is a hurricane, the rest of the country comes to their aid. Not now. Covid-19 is like a hurricane hitting everyone, everywhere.

“You can’t send calls for help,” Beaver told CNN in a virtual interview from the old Tampa city hall.

“In this situation, the rest of the country is in the same position as us, so it is something that all of us across the country will have to deal with – really alone,” she added.

His approach: “Just the facts, ma’am.”

“I’m not painting a pretty picture here. I’m letting people know what we are facing without having full knowledge myself. Just that we’re going to go through this together, but it’s going to take us all,” said Beaver.

Building on experience – three decades in law enforcement

Beaver said his “just the facts” approach came from three decades of law enforcement – capped as the Tampa chief of police.

“In law enforcement, I always say that you have a plan A, a plan B, a plan C and then you have what’s really going on. This unexpected, you’re used to dealing with that. That, I think is very important to give them that feeling of calm, but they know when they hear me talking that I’m going to tell them the real story, “she said.

But she admitted that even though she has decades of training to put her emotions aside to get things done, it’s hard to do right now.

What keeps her awake at night, she said, is that the people in her town along the coast of the Gulf of Florida are “in the hospital and die alone.”

“This is really the part that breaks my heart,” she said.

Castor’s experience as a police officer makes her even more frustrated by the federal government’s lack of preparation.

“All my years in law enforcement, emergency management, I have never seen this level of federal preparation in the supply of test kits, collection kits, masks, PPE,” he said. she declared.

“No one in the United States has been able to test at an adequate level. I mean, we have essentially lost this battle,” she added with frightening but realistic outspokenness.

She forced a house arrest order in Tampa while Florida state governor Ron DeSantis held out.

As the United States last month turned its head around the need for social distance to fight the virus, some of the most striking images of distrust were apparent on the beaches of Florida.

DeSantis, a Republican, resisted a order to stay at home until this week, becoming one of the last governors in the nation to do so.

But Beaver did not wait for DeSantis.

Although the Democratic mayor encountered strong resistance from the emergency policy group tasked with approving these measures, it ultimately convinced them to put into effect a “safer home” order. It was about a week before DeSantis bowed to the critics and did the same across the state.

What prompted her to do it? She contacted a network of mayors of which she is a member and which has toured the world and done its homework.

“All I saw and really talked to with other US mayors and the health literature was that the only thing that worked to flatten the curve was to keep people away from each other. others, “she recalls. , reiterating the advice of the country’s highest health officials.

Confusion after DeSantis’ late home stay order

Florida’s late order was not without controversy and confusion for Beaver in Tampa. At first, the ordinance stated that it would not replace local rules. This was good news in the city because the statewide order had an exemption allowing people to still congregate in places of worship. Next, DeSantis issued another order stating that its order applied throughout the state.

“What (the governor) says is that religious services are considered essential in the state of Florida,” said Beaver.

This means that despite the fact that places of worship have been closed in Tampa, the governor has reopened them.

“The order remains silent on the rules of having no more than 10 people in one location and on the requirement to stay 6 feet apart from each other in these locations,” Beaver told CNN.

Still, clearly not seeking a political struggle at this time, Caster said they choose to interpret the governor’s order to implement these measures of social distancing.

She also said that the churches and other religious institutions in Tampa use common sense anyway and most of the time they operate virtually.

“Everyone understands that this virus is transmitted very, very quickly by personal contact, by close contact, not even by personal contact. And so I don’t know if there are, hopefully, individuals who would be rash enough to gather large crowds of individuals, “she said.

Blaming others is now a waste of time

Beaver said that dwelling on what was wrong was useless in his quest to help the residents of Tampa. Like many of her counterparts, she works with other local leaders to try to be creative.

“No one has gone through this. There is no game plan. I mean, there will be an afterthought, but there is no game plan yet,” he said. she declared.

A senior Beaver official described the response as building the aircraft during the flight.

For example, the Faculty of Medicine at the University of South Florida is creating 3D reproductions of swabs for further testing. “It’s a solution here,” she said proudly.

“We have set up a number of groups to help our small businesses, to help our hotel industry, our restaurants. We have brigades that make homemade masks,” she added.

Beaver also works hard to help the most vulnerable in the Tampa community, such as the homeless.

She had just returned from a homeless shelter set up with Catholic Charities before the CNN interview.

“There are a little over a hundred people out there. It filled up in about a day and a half, just by word of mouth,” said Beaver.

There are showers, a place to do laundry, and mental health experts.

“The goal is that while people are there, at an appropriate social distance, receiving medical care, receiving food, they will also receive the services they may need to get them back on their feet and become productive members. of our community, “Beaver told me.

Another population that worries Beaver is the elderly in Tampa, but they make sure the city is there for them.

“Our parks and recreation staff call each person who signs up for a parks and recreation service, every day. Sometimes twice a day just to check and see what they need. We make sure they have food. They have everything they need, medicine. Often it’s just this voice, this conversation. We are trying to provide this to the elderly, “she said.

Get creative with social media and dance parties

Communicating with voters during home stay orders is much easier for mayors like Beaver in the social media era. And she and her team are making the most of it – public service announcements with local sports personalities to compelling TikTok videos that Castor says will reach young residents.

“Let me tell you that I am 60 years old and have no capacity on social media,” admitted Beaver.

“I have two 21-year-old sons. I always say to everyone,” My IT department has gone to university, “she joked.

Fortunately, she says, she has a good social media team. In addition to basic information and facts, they also remind people to be good neighbors.

They also use older media, such as radio stations, to organize a dance party across the city.

“People are inside their homes. They have done everything they can. So we are trying to keep everyone engaged,” she said.

“We want kindness to be more contagious than this virus in Tampa,” added Castor.

However, the mayor of Tampa is preparing for what awaits us.

“March was the longest year of my life.”