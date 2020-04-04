Art festivals can really change lives. They can also be ripe for mockery, which happened to comedian Eugene Mirman and his friends in 2008. Their cheerful satire, the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival, surprised them by becoming the real deal, selling shows and by running for a decade. “It Started as a Joke”, a documentary that takes place in the final year of the festival, examines how it has become a beacon for talent and a place of catharsis for personal tragedy. Jim Gaffigan, Janeane Garofalo, Kumail Nanjiani, John Hodgman, Ira Glass, Mike Birbiglia, Jon Glaser, Kristen Schaal, Bobcat Goldthwait, Michael Showalter, Michael Che and Bridget Everett are among the many names that have played the festival, which has had its final event in 2018.

Mirman, best known for voicing Gene Belcher on “Bob’s Burgers,” recalls the attractions they set up at Brooklyn’s Bell House. “We had an Awkward Party Bus parked outside a year ago, with a sign,” he says. “I made a mix to play, fun party music, and one of our friends, an actress, sat on the bus crying. People came to me and said, “There is a woman on the bus who seems quite upset.” And I was like, “Yeah. It’s pretty annoying, huh? »»

Over the years, the event has featured a bouncy castle with a therapist inside, a clown who gave tax advice, and an “eye contact stand”, a cardboard box in which Mirman would be hidden. On stage, the festival offered themed evenings, such as “Yikes! Most of these actors were born after “Police Academy 2” was in theaters! “

Mirman has been running his quirky stand-up in downtown New York City since the early 2000s, and the comics he has encountered over the years have grown into a group of close friends with diverse performance styles – united by a contempt for the traditional stand-up. “So many other comics that went up [onstage] at that time had one goal, and that was to get on TV, ”says Hodgman. “When you saw Eugene and the people he loved playing, it seemed like their goal was to be in the moment.”

Julie Smith Clem, co-director of the film and producer of the festival, said: “I always had the impression that the spirit was positive and inclusive rather than competitive. Lots of reasons why we kept doing the festival was really because everyone seemed to be having fun. “

Goldthwait says it more bluntly: “He’s the least star-f-kery guy I know,” he says. “He just appreciates that people are original and people revolve around him because he’s an adorable guy.”

The comrades’ love for Mirman is a theme in “It started as a joke”, which takes a heartbreaking twist as it is revealed that his wife, Katie Westfall-Tharp, a key player in the making of the festival, was diagnosed with breast cancer, which went into remission and then returned; she died in January.

As the couple coped with their illness while being a parent of their young son, Mirman began trying out cancer-related material, which didn’t always go smoothly. But during the final year of the festival, it inspired Gaffigan, Glaser and Goldthwait to speak on stage of their own experiences with illness and death, including Goldthwait opening up on his close friendship with the late Robin Williams.

Hodgman thinks that the comic-tragic intersection in the film might be useful right now. “I think, given the situation, we could all use a little of the Eugene Mirman Comedy Festival in our lives and our minds,” he said. “Obviously meeting in a packed Bell house is not possible, but we are fortunate to have the best thing to come.”

“It Started as a Joke” is available on demand and on iTunes today.