Is Zoom the video game platform for life during coronavirus?

Just a few weeks ago, as the gaming world anticipated the next generation of consoles, such as Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox X, we had no way of knowing that soon a new platform would emerge. He is the one who had been before us for a long time and who seems particularly attentive to the coronovirus pandemic: Zoom.

The Zoom videoconferencing platform has been used regularly and often in business circles, but in our new way of living at home and at work, it has become a privileged way to connect, whether for jobs, for school, for socializing or even for fitness. And, as a USC university team discovered, this is a great place to play.

“It is very natural to play with, and playing with non-game platforms is something that humans have been doing for a long time,” says Aubrey Lynn Isaacman, who is a game designer and student in the USC’s Interactive Media MFA program. Isaacman refers to popular Choose Your Own adventure books of the 1980s, noting that where there is a medium, there is play.

“With so many people staying at home,” says Isaacman, “we’re going to see a lot of interesting new interactions coming from places we didn’t expect.”

Shortly after California governor Gavin Newsom imposed restrictions on social gatherings, the USC Game School went into action. Jeff Watson, assistant professor of interactive media and games at the university, appealed to students to create games using Zoom, grasping the idea that many would now use the platform to connect and need resources to use for its full potential – that is, to play, of course.

“It kind of reminds us of what’s going on with all kinds of technology,” Watson says via, yes, Zoom. “People think, ‘How can we be fun with this technology? Think of primitive cinema, just filming the proscenium of a play before realizing that we could move the camera and put it on the wheels.

“Of the submissions we’ve seen so far, the ones that are most interesting are the ones that really take what can only really happen in Zoom or in a system like this and being fun,” says Watson. “I tried to play board games on Zoom, and unless I had a really great setup, it was awkward. It is a square peg in a round hole. “

Watson, who manages the submissions – he won’t reject any quality games, he says, but will maintain a certain level of family decency – has started posting the offers on the site Zoomjam.org. More than half of the submissions come from USC students. And while it’s open to everyone, the Watson-led ZoomJam is gaining ground in academia. He has been in contact with professors and universities in Texas, Australia and elsewhere.

Some of the ZoomJam games turn to stupidity, but they are also excuses for socializing and a way to force us to stay connected and to be clumsy.

“Many of us will use platforms like Zoom or Jitsi for work, for school, to organize or just hang out. I think games can help us overcome some of the awkwardness and limitations of these new platforms, “said Dan Lark, doctoral student in film and media at USC. “The thing with these games is that it is difficult to play them alone. You will need other people to play.”

“MUTE-iny” is a game created as part of a ZoomJam. (ZoomJam / Quiet Rebels)

Before thinking that you have the perfect Zoomjam submission, know that there are rules.

The game must be able to be described in 500 words or less. It must work with the free or educational edition of Zoom. Limited downloadable resources can be used – a monster game includes a PDF as a character creator sheet – but the game should really be playable with nothing beyond the common objects. Finally, according to Watson’s rules, designers should know that these games will be played during a pandemic. It would therefore be wise to avoid potentially triggering subjects such as illness or death.

The first crop of published games is largely based on improvisation. “I would love to have people participate from all walks of life and everywhere,” said Watson. “But I would consider it a success if we get 40 or 50 submissions. I would love to see 200 or 300 ideas.”

Watson says he will continue to publish games as they are submitted and can filter them. It has set a deadline of April 24 for those wishing to participate in the competitive phase of ZoomJam, for which a panel of game designers and academics will choose the three best submissions.

Although the games use a relatively modern technology – video conferencing – they all have old-fashioned campfire-like qualities. It is important to remember, says Watson, that before the advent of video games, and with it the obsolete image of a lonely figure staring at a screen late at night, games were almost always social events.

And it comes back.

We have seen theme parks, for example, put more and more emphasis on social play. More cynically, our application-based lifestyle uses game techniques, with many adopting point-based systems or the like.

But all of this fuels the idea that games surround us. “It doesn’t have to be a destination where we turn on our game console,” says Watson. “The computer helps make this possible. It gives us the context that you and I can connect, but the real magic is between us and in our minds rather than the fantastic of what we see on screen. “

And it can just help make those weeks and potentially those months more tolerable.

Some highlights of the games submitted:

“Kitty, you are a star.” All of us who have used Zoom, whether on a business or social call, have probably seen it interrupted by a pet. “Kitty, you are a star” is designed for these moments, to take advantage of what everyone does instantly: pay attention to the cat or the puppy. Participants are asked to immediately start telling a story about the animal’s thoughts or life.

“Kitty, you’re a star” was created by Lark under the name of Social Distance Warriors. “I think people are good enough to create games on any platform or with whatever constraints they find themselves in,” he said.

The rules are straightforward: “During a call, if a player’s pet enters the frame, they must immediately move and place their pet in the center of the stage. The animal is now the protagonist of a story that the other players will tell. To make sure that nobody talks about each other, the story of the animal unfolds one sentence and one person at a time.

“Prove that you know your house.” This, Watson says, can be potentially dangerous, but also full of extreme hilarity.

A person gets up, puts a blindfold, turns around and must then be guided to their chair by the other players during the Zoom call. To make the task more difficult and to take advantage of Zoom, the player who turns must hold his laptop, his phone or his tablet against his chest, forcing the others to describe a narrower point of view.

“This is something very impressive for the blind,” says Watson, “but it is also something that is very suitable for zooming.”

Watson cites the work of Henry Jenkins, USC’s senior professor in communication, journalism, film arts and education, in particular his view on “average specificity”. “Since we all spend a lot of time on Zoom, we see if people can find interesting things to do with it – which we can only do with,” says Watson. “We can try to transform this strange situation of potential panoptic into something more playful, fun and social.”

“The messenger.” Another story-based experiment, “The Messenger”, designed by Hesiquio Mendez A., requires the use of breakout rooms and background images, the latter of which most people already use. in a fun way.

Essentially, the idea is to create a story around someone’s background photo. One person is designated as “the messenger”. This person enters each breakout room individually. There, the messenger will ask for a sentence to advance the story. In the next room, the messenger will relay the last sentence given – and only the last sentence – and build on this story. Repeat this at least six times (the game must be played with at least three) until there is a story to share.

“MUTE-iny.” There are some mind games at work with “MUTE-iny”, designed by a team called Quiet Rebels. How can you read a friend’s facial expressions well? And how far can you guess at the kinds of things that can come out of their mouths at random? Or maybe you are just an ace lip reader.

“MUTE-iny” requires everyone to mutate. Better to turn off the volume of your device just to be sure.

A person counts from three, then speaks a sentence, speaking very slowly. Everyone tries to guess what the person said and types their answer in the chat box. This continues until everyone has had their turn, then the actual sentences are revealed. This is the kind of game, Watson says, that can work in multiple settings and be a quick diversion – a way to “give the Zoom session a bit of spice and extra surprise.”

“Playing is a great way to reconnect with the people you care about, and anything that makes you laugh and smile will make social distance all the more bearable,” says Isaacman, who was part of the team that designed “MUTE-iny”. Ultimately, if we want to encourage people to stay home for public safety, we have to make the stay at home more fun. “