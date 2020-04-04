Most experts agree that the only way out of a lock is to test. Reliable tests would let people know if they have been infected with the virus and therefore have at least some immunity. They would give officials the opportunity to isolate new outbreaks when they occur.

But how would people prove their status – and what rights would that status confer? These are big questions facing countries around the world.

In the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock – who has just emerged from self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 – has suggested that Britons who have had the virus may be issued a certificate, which has already been dubbed an immunity passport.

“We are looking at a certificate of immunity, how people who have had the disease, have antibodies and therefore have immunity, can show it and return to normal life as much as possible,” he said. On the BBC later, he said it could take the form of a bracelet.

For many of those who have already lost their jobs or who desperately want to return to work and keep their businesses alive, the idea sounds like a bargain. But little is known about the feasibility or reliability of such a scheme – not least because the evidence for Covid-19 immunity is unclear. “It is too early in the science of immunity resulting from the disease” to make firm decisions now, said Hancock.

Potential challenges include finding a reliable test to determine who has antibodies to the coronavirus, establishing the level of immunity conferred by the previous infection and its duration, and the ability of overworked health systems to perform reliable and widespread antibody tests in the general population.

Difficult social questions could also be raised. Could immunity passports create a kind of two-tier society, where those who hold them can resume a more normal life while others remain locked up?

The British government has already been widely criticized this week for its limited capacity to test coronaviruses for frontline and other health workers, which has raised skepticism about whether it could offer a more ambitious program.

Pressed by the idea of ​​an immunity passport on Friday, Hancock told British broadcaster ITV that the British government has so far failed to find an effective antibody test.

The idea of ​​immunity certificates is “really smart,” he said. “But right now, we’re not going to bring them in because we don’t yet know that immunity is strong enough and that there is still some science to be done on people’s immunity levels after ‘They had the disease.

“So it is only when we are convinced that it is reasonable that we will do it.”

Scientists are seriously considering the idea, he added, including in the laboratories of Public Health England at Porton Down, a top secret government research site.

Two-speed society?

Paul Hunter, professor of health protection at the University of England in East Anglia, told CNN that his first reaction to hearing Hancock’s proposal was “what a brilliant idea” but his thoughts quickly turned to what could go wrong.

On the positive side, he said, “if you get something like that, you can bring people back to areas where they’ll meet a lot of others – health workers, front-line workers, supermarkets, who would otherwise be at risk, but once they have the infection, know that they do not need to worry, they will report the infection to their family. “

A big drawback, however, is the ability for people to act fraudulently. “Could people pretend they were immunized when they were not because they had to go out and make money?” Asked Hunter.

It is also unclear whether the antibody test, once a reliable type has been developed, would be administered at home or in a health facility.

“If you are based on home tests, how does the person signing your” passport “know that you have read it correctly?” said Hunter. “How do they know that you have tested correctly, read it correctly and that the result is correct? If you go elsewhere, how do they know that you are who you say you are and that you have not talked to someone who looks like you on your driver’s license? “

Another more serious problem, he said, is whether people could deliberately seek to be infected in order – hopefully – to recover and return to work. “If that happens, it could undermine much of what we are trying to do with social distancing.”

But while such a passport of immunity would be a source of division, inequality would not last forever, says Hunter.

A vaccine will most likely be developed early next year, he said, helping to protect those most at risk and, by that time, more of the population would be anyway immune.

Color-based Chinese QR codes

The UK is not alone in fighting the idea of ​​safely ending the confinement of its people and getting people back to work.

China, which is cautiously starting to reopen after weeks of restrictions, is using smartphone technology to try to prevent a resurgence of the coronavirus.

Residents of Hubei Province, except Wuhan City, were informed last month that they would be allowed to leave the province if they had a green QR code on their cell phones.

Hubei had previously ordered all of its residents to obtain the color QR code – which is available in red, yellow and green – and acts as an indicator of people’s health.

The colors are assigned according to the provincial epidemic control database: people diagnosed as confirmed, suspect or asymptomatic cases, or people with fever will receive the red color code; their close contacts will receive the yellow code; and people without any records in the database will be given the green code – which means they are healthy and safe to travel.

April 8, relaxation of restrictions will be extended to Wuhan , where the coronavirus first appeared in December, and residents with a green QR code will be able to leave the city and the province for the first time in more than two months.

City officials of some 11 million residents have warned people not to go out too much, for fear of a new wave of cases.

Authorities introduced strict new limits for foreigners arriving in the country last week to prevent such a second wave.

South Korea, which has relied on aggressive testing and contact tracing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, has introduced a GPS-based application to ensure that self-quarantined people at home stay on the spot.

Denmark wants to test

A European country, Denmark, is perhaps closer than most to lift its lock.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday that restrictions to curb the spread of the virus appear to be working, hospital admissions are increasing at a steady rate although the virus has not yet peaked.

Aside from unforeseen developments, officials say the next step will be a gradual and controlled opening of the company from mid-April.

Part of the plan will be to offer as many tests as possible – not just for the virus but also for the antibodies – so that people know whether or not they have acquired a level of immunity.

Since the first case was diagnosed in Denmark on February 27, more than 104 people have died and more than 535 have been hospitalized. Denmark was one of the first European countries to close its borders on March 13, and in the same week schools, cafes and shops were closed, as well as the ban on rallies of more than 10 people and hospital visits.

A combination of general testing and social distancing seems to be the most reliable way to stop the spread of the virus at this time.

As Hancock said to the British, “The first thing people can do to get out of it as quickly as possible is to stay at home.”