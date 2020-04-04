Iowa man holds horse auction attracting 600 people despite fears of coronavirus, but has broken no laws, says governor

Ura Gingerich held the auction on Thursday in Wayne County, about 78 miles south of Des Moines. He told local health officials that he wanted to sell his horses so he could move to Ohio, according to a statement from Wayne County health officials to CNN KCCI Affiliate . CNN contacted Gingerich but did not receive a response.

“We just wanted to postpone it until this whole coronavirus problem was over,” Shelly Bickel, administrator of the Wayne County Health Department, told CNN.

Despite the health risks associated with holding the auction, nothing could legally be done by the authorities, said Bickel. Health officials selected the participants. There were already 100 people there when health officials arrived at 6:15 a.m. to screen participants, Bickel said.

“If we couldn’t stop it, we were going to make it as safe as possible,” she said.

As of Friday afternoon, no cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Wayne County. Iowa Department of Public Health “The current state of the regulations that apply to cattle auctions during the coronavirus pandemic at this time is vague and almost worthless,” said Dr. Joel Wells, president of the Wayne County Board of Health, in a press release published Monday. Livestock auctions like Gingerich’s have been allowed “because they are part of the food production supply chain,” said Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, but said participants had to practice social distancing and other guarantees. “These horses were not part of the food chain. They were race horses, competition horses and for their strollers,” said Bickel, adding that more than 150 horses had been sold at auction. The crowd at the auction on Thursday was mainly made up of Amish people from Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri and Wisconsin, Bickel said. Health officials examined and collected the names and addresses of 488 people, she said. After criticizing the event, Reynolds released a new proclamation on Thursday that would limit cattle auctions to 10 participants unless they include food animals, in which case the limit would be 25 participants, according to the governor’s website The order comes into force at 5 p.m. Friday and will continue until April 30.

