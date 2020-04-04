Editor’s note – CNN series are often sponsored by the countries and regions we profile. However, CNN retains complete editorial control over all of its reports. Our sponsorship policy

(CNN) – Architects unveiled plans for a 230-meter walkway as part of the billion dollar Port of Dubai Creek (DCH) development.

The bridge will connect the city of Dubai to the artificial island of Creek through a new canal in a master plan that includes buildings, a $ 2 billion mall , outdoor leisure areas and what will be the tallest tower in the world.

The tower, in the center of the city side of the development, innovated in 2016 and will exceed the 828 meter Burj Khalifa.

London-based IJP architects and structural engineers AKT II won a competition to deliver the bridge owned by the developers of DCH Emaar, which is responsible for several of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall.

Floating cloud

The two-story bridge will have a light-patterned “cloud-like structure” in intricate patterned steel that appears to float on the canal. The geometric shapes are a tribute to traditional Islamic art and architecture.

The lower level is intended for pedestrians and sheltered from the sun, while the upper deck will accommodate cyclists and golf carts.

The design team was keen to create an iconic landmark that would captivate visitors and encourage them to commemorate the moment – “ Instagram ready “as George Legendre and Tim Fu say of the architects IJP.

Pedestrians on the lower deck will be sheltered from the sun. IJP / AKT II Architects

“We envisioned the bridge as an opportunity to create places, connecting the city’s banks to the waterfront promenade,” the architects told CNN in a statement.

Creating an appearance of delicacy but a lasting reality was technically demanding, says Paul Hutter, director of AKT II, ​​who used algorithm software to optimize the strength of the bridge.

“It was a challenge to create something that is beautifully thin but structurally robust,” says Hutter, who was inspired by the “ Ship “Spiral staircase in Hudson Yards, New York.

“(Numerical modeling) allowed us to test several different options in the early stages of the competition. From there, we were able to determine where to place the larger items and where not to do it.

“Major Attraction”

Developer Emaar said the bridge “plays an important role in the master plan” and that “travel across the artificial waterway on the bridge is considered one of the main attractions” in the development of DCH.

There is no current schedule for the completion of the bridge – or record tower – and much of the construction work at Emaar has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the developer says the megaproject is progressing “at the rate” with the towers and attractions of Dubai Creek Residences like the VIDA Creek Harbor Hotel now completed.