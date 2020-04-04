Ilhan Omar blames Trump for downplaying the coronavirus pandemic

Representative Ilhan Omar accuses President Donald Trump of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, which she says could kill “hundreds of thousands” of Americans.

“I think with each passing day it becomes increasingly clear how completely this administration has failed the American people,” said Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in an interview with SiriusXM.

“We have the richest country in the world and we have all kinds of advantages, but thousands, hundreds of thousands of people could die because of its mismanagement and its inability to be frank with people, c is pretty devastating. “

Omar also called on Trump to fully apply defense production law to boost production of essential medical supplies and provide more relief at the epicenter of the New York disaster.

Since joining Congress in 2018, Omar has been one of Trump’s most consistent critics. She called the president racist and pushed to remove him last year.

The United States is the world leader in coronavirus infections, with 277,607 known cases and 7,406 deaths.

New York has blocked all non-core businesses in an effort to stem the spread of the virus. Governor Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly warned that the state is dangerously short of medical supplies and may run out of vital respirators as early as next week.