How to make your own facial mask

You don’t know how to wear or clean the masks? We answer these questions under the mask manufacturing instructions.

Materials you will need

2 pieces of tightly woven cotton fabric, 9 x 6 inches (per mask)

4 strips of fabric, 2 x 16 inches (per mask)

Rule

Sewing machine OR needle and thread

Pencil or marker

The scissors

A handful of sewing pins

The iron

Make your mask

1. Cut your fabric into two 9 x 6 inch rectangles. Place them on top of each other.

2. On top of the 9 inch side, pin or mark a 2 inch opening in the center of the top edge of the 9 inch side, between the 3.5 and 5.5 inch stitches, along the top edge. Then sew the edges on each side of where you pinned or marked the opening. You will need this 2 inch opening to turn the right side of the mask.

3. Also sew the other three sides of the mask.

4. Turn the right side of the mask through the 2 inch opening you left on the top. Then press the mask with an iron to get rid of wrinkles.

5. Align your ruler vertically along the 6-inch side of the mask. From the 1.5 inch line, pin where you will sew your pleats to the side. These folds help the mask to stretch.

Pin again on the 2, 3, 3.5, 4.5 and 5 inch lines.

6. Bring the pin to the 1.5 inch line to the 2 inch line, and voila, you’ve made a fold! Repeat with the 3 inch to 3.5 inch and the 4.5 inch to the 5 inch line. Pin your new folds and repeat on the other side.

7. Sew the sides of your mask so that the folds are laid flat.

Make mask ties

1. Cut four strips of fabric 2 inches wide by 16 inches long.

2. Fold them in half lengthwise.

3. Turn them under 1/4-inch on the long side.

4. Iron them in place, then sew the long side closed.

5. Pin each tie in a corner of the mask.

6. Sew the perimeter of the mask once more so that the ties are attached – and now you have finished your mask.

Masks faq

How to wear it?

Masks are only effective if you wear them properly. the World Health Organization has the how:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water before touching or putting on the mask.

Make sure your entire nose and mouth are covered when you put them on.

Avoid touching the mask while you are away – it can contaminate it.

Do not remove the mask when you are in public.

To remove it once you come back, detach it from the back – don’t touch the front.

You should immediately wash the mask after returning so that it does not contaminate your personal belongings.

Wash your hands immediately after removing it and again after washing the mask.

Are masks even effective?

“Homemade masks are partially effective,” said Dr. Koushik Kasanagottu, an internal medicine resident at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Maryland.

They offer a physical barrier against viral particles, he said, but they don’t have the filters of N95 respirators.

But they’re better than nothing, especially for people who only go out in public for a quick trip to the grocery store or pharmacy, said public health researchers and authors of two separate studies Anna Davies and Raina MacIntyre on the effectiveness of the fabric. mask.

It is important to note, however, that masks cannot replace measures of social distancing. Keeping at least six feet away from others and staying at home as much as possible is always the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

How do you clean them?

You should wash the masks before and after each use to clean up any germs you may have picked up in public. Wash the masks by hand or place them in a mesh wash bag in the washing machine so they do not fall apart and use a high heat setting.

What if my craft store is closed or out of stock?

Crafters on Etsy face masks are not yet sold. It’s hard to discern the effectiveness of these masks because you didn’t make them yourself, but you can compare them to our mask tutorial before you buy – does it cover your nose and mouth? Are there any folds? Will it be well sealed around your face?

Shipping the masks may take longer than usual, so be aware of this when purchasing.

And be sure to wash the masks before wearing them.