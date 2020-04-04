How the Giants manage their NFL Draft 2020 virtual preparation

The Giants are advancing in the preparation of their drafts with all of their coaches, scouts and front office executives scattered across the country. Meetings are held by videoconference, with up to 15-20 participants at a time.

For the first time, there is no physical draw board located on the team premises. This year’s board of directors is virtual and maintained by the giants’ IT department.

Instead of visits by potential fishermen – teams are normally allowed to bring 30 players into their establishment, but not in the middle of social distancing guidelines – Giants conduct videoconference interviews via FaceTime, Zoom and Skype.

Submit questions about your favorite New York teams to receive an answer in a future letter

None of this would work without the expertise of Justin Warren, the team’s vice president of information technology, and Ty Siam, chief of football operations / data analysis. The biggest challenge is an obvious one: communicating and coordinating without everyone having face to face contact in the same room.

Director General Dave Gettleman coordinates these efforts from his home, with the help of Chris Pettitt, Director of University Scouting, Warren and Siam.