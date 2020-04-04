On Wednesday, Joe Douglas began his conference call with reporters by apologizing for any background noise from “screaming kids and barking dogs”.

Like many Americans, the general manager of the Jets adapts to working at home as the country deals with the COVID-19 shutdown. The Jets had a small staff in their Florham Park headquarters for the first week of free agency that began on March 16. The staff dwindled the following week, and then everyone started working from home after the NFL ordered the NFL facilities shut down on March 25.

“We all had to be flexible,” A and I “- adjust and improvise,” said Douglas. “I think [the information technology department] has really given us the ability to use technology to our advantage in these times as having the right kind of communication with each other, with agents, with players, being able to meet. We obviously do all of this remotely. We do our best. “

Douglas described it as “a new standard”. Jets, Giants and NFL teams had to adapt to be unable to conduct their normal pre-project meetings, both with their scouts and coaches and Top 30 visits with prospects . The preparation of this project, which begins on April 23, is done remotely.

The Jets’ IT department, led by Vice President Tom Murphy, began planning a scenario in which all team members would work from home from mid-February to the end of February, when the coronavirus warnings were heard. started to get stronger. They began to educate staff on how to access remotely and to prepare for the added stress of the internal Internet circuits that would come with so many employees working remotely. The IT staff had to navigate through each person’s different capacities to connect from their home.

“The heroes in our organization right now have been Tom Murphy and our IT department,” said Douglas. “They were rock stars, allowing us to work remotely.”

The team’s video director, Ryan O’Heir, was also critical, ensuring that coaches and staff had access to the film they needed.

As the team prepares for the project, the meetings between scouts and coaches that would normally take place in a conference room are virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Usually, the draft came from Florham Park to meet the teams. Instead, these meetings are conducted multiple times a day through Microsoft teams with coaching staff and the front office interviewing players.

The biggest challenge was not being able to just walk down the hall to talk to someone about screenplays or a prospect.

“There are certainly a number of [discomfort] as you move from your office to your home office with the distractions that can take place, “said Douglas. “Everyone had to go there. I think everyone is doing a great job. I think we have managed to communicate too much. We were able to stay on the same page. I know we have a great plan for drafting meetings with our coaching staff. Nothing will really change from this point of view, regarding the mechanics of our meetings. It’s just going to be remote. I think where we are technologically, we are ahead of the curve. “

The Jets have not decided where they will lead the project if the ban on using their facility is still in effect. The Saints said this week that they would use a local brewery as a war room.

The Jets have a virtual dashboard, so Douglas didn’t have to install a dashboard in his living room. The map project was developed in-house by chief application designer Matt Capogrosso and has been modified to suit Douglas’ wishes.

“I think we are still too far from the actual project to know exactly what and where we are going to be for the project,” said Douglas. “Ideally, in a perfect world, we are back in our building. We are all trying to take it day by day. We will plan for the worst case and hope for the best. We will be ready. I promise you.”