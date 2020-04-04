How cell phones of spring breakers who flouted coronavirus warnings were tracked

X-Mode says it provides location tracking services to application manufacturers for weather and transit applications. The locations of spring breakers and others with these apps on their phones could have been tracked. X-Mode says the data it collects through apps and then provides to advertisers and other companies is anonymized, which means it doesn’t match individuals to the devices it tracks. The company has not provided the names of the applications in which its technology is integrated.

“We wanted to show the impact of what happens when you are not socially distanced and essentially the size of our community,” Josh Anton, CEO of X-Mode, told CNN Business on Tuesday. “Our community is very connected.”

The map generated from X-Mode data by Tectonix, a data visualization firm, is indeed powerful and highlights why the American government could consider using location data from American cell phones to try to track and possibly to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

It may also indicate a dramatic change in the way some members of the tech industry talk about the data they hold. Silicon Valley has endured years of high-profile data privacy scandals. But now smaller companies like X-Mode, unknown to the majority of Americans, are publicly touting demonstrations of their technology – suggesting that companies like them see the potential to help track the spread of the coronavirus as an opportunity to show how their often slandered data can be used for good. Cuebiq, another localization company, has also been public about its capabilities.

Governments around the world are assessing the need to contain the virus in relation to the privacy of citizens, with privacy losing in some cases. Israel deployed last month spy technology to track coronavirus patients and people they may have come into contact with. And the Moscow authorities use the city’s extensive system of 170,000 surveillance cameras with facial recognition technology to capture and fine people who violate quarantine and self-isolation rules.

Facebook and Google confirmed to CNN Business in March, they were looking for ways to use aggregated and anonymized data to contribute to the US coronavirus effort. The location data conversations were part of a series of interactions between the White House and the tech industry on how Silicon Valley could help respond to the pandemic.

The potential adoption of these technologies by the United States government leaves privacy advocates uneasy.

David Carroll, associate professor at The New School in New York and privacy activist who worked for years to uncover the Cambridge Analytica data scandal on Facebook, warned that the coronavirus pandemic could be used as a means of undermining American civil liberties.

“Pandemics offer an urgent justification for submitting to surveillance that informs response efforts. But privacy protections, particularly related to health data, are among the first to be canceled in this type of emergency” Carroll told CNN Business on Wednesday.

“Beyond our efforts to use our location data responsibly and temporarily, we need to make sure that when we get back to normal, we will do the job of dismantling the pandemic panoptic and finishing reform late in the United States. United, which includes improving the way we apply fundamental rights of protection around the world, “he added. “Otherwise, pandemic surveillance capabilities will surely be abused.”

Location tracking, like what X-Mode does, is not unusual in the tech industry, but standardization could encourage the exploitation of these capabilities.

Anton says X-Mode does not match people’s identities to the devices it tracks and that the company complies with European and California privacy laws, Europe and California have implemented new laws on confidentiality of data in recent years.

Anton said his company would be willing to help the U.S. government if it could help save lives – highlighting how the company’s data was previously used in a study to improve the way ambulances are dispatched after a disaster.

The CEO said he thought any monitoring tool designed for this purpose should ask for the consent of the people being monitored. “People will willingly agree to something like this if it means saving their lives,” he said, “of people they know or people they don’t know.”