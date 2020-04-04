House of the week: in Pasadena, a house for mom

Known as the Ruppel House, this lovingly maintained residence in Prospect Pasadena Park was hand built in 1925 by local builder Fritz Ruppel for his mother, Gertrude. Updated and restored over the years, the house now combines its beautiful beams and wood fireplace with a kitchen modernized according to current standards. The tiling in one of the two bathrooms is in keeping with the work of the famous craftsman Ernest Batchelder.

The details

Location: 1150 Wotkyns Drive, Pasadena, 91103

Ask for a price: $ 1.495 million

Year of construction: 1925

Living room: 1,825 square feet, three bedrooms, two bathrooms

Lot size: 5930 square feet

Characteristics: Ceilings with beams; Saltillo tile and hardwood floors; French doors; living room with wood fireplace; updated kitchen; parental suite with private terrace; Court; koi fountain / pond

About the area: In postal code 91103, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in February was $ 875,000, a 22.2% year-over-year increase, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Matt Littell, Deasy Penner Podley, (626) 755-4428

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to [email protected]