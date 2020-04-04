Hot Property: Mike Love of the Beach Boys lists the stage spread

Actor Shia Labeouf bought a newly built home in Pasadena for $ 5.475 million.

Designed to evoke the styles of period revival of the early 20th century, the Mediterranean-inspired residence is on a third of an acre near the Huntington Library. A fountain and terrace are located outside the approximately 4,100 square foot home, which has arched windows and hardware. An ornate frontispiece is located above the entrance.

Ceilings with exposed beams, hardwood floors and pocket glass doors are among the details of the four bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home. There are stairs and an elevator to walk the three floors of the house.

Outside, the landscaped gardens have a sunken patio with integrated benches and a cooking station. A wide strip of lawn, hedges and mature trees completes the land.

Bill Podley and Jenny Stanley of Deasy Penner Podley were the registrars. Nick Small of Rodeo Realty represented the buyer.

LaBeouf, 33, gained fame at an early age as a star of “Even Stevens” on the Disney Channel. He has dozens of film credits, including “Disturbia” (2007), “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” (2010) and the films “Transformers”.

Last year he starred in the films “The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Honey Boy”, the latter of which he also wrote.

Looking for a new beach boy

It would not be good if Mike love got his asking price for this custom compound at Rancho Santa Fe? The renowned Beach Boys singer-songwriter has listed his three-acre estate for sale at $ 8.65 million.

It is not the first time that Love has tried to sell the place; it listed it in 2018 for $ 8.75 million but withdrew it from the market last year without a taker. He paid $ 4.65 million for the property in 2009.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has something for coastal complexes. Two years ago, he put his Pebble Beach home up for sale for $ 6.45 million. In December, a seaside retreat he once owned in Santa Barbara hit the market for $ 14.95 million.

This one is just as impressive as the others, centered on a 17,500 square foot mansion with panoramic views of the ocean, mountains and golf. Tuscan-style spaces complement the three-story floor plan, including a spectacular hall with double stairs and a large two-story hall.

The master suite – one of the 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms – has a spa bathroom and a private balcony.

Outside, the terraces and patios lead down to a personalized pool with a spa and a swim-up bar, as well as a campfire accessible by a stone bridge. A tennis court, a guest house and terraced gardens complete the picturesque area.

Love, 79, is a founding member of the group that popularized “Californian sound”. The scores for the Grammy-winning group include “Fun, Fun, Fun”, “California Girls”, “Good Vibrations” and “It Wouldn’t Be Good”.

Linda Sansone of Willis Allen Real Estate holds the list.

Search for an elevator on the market

Bodybuilder turned actor Lou Ferrigno listed Santa Monica’s longtime home for sale at $ 3.499 million, up from $ 3.9 million last year.

The Neo-English-style house sits behind a white fence on Regent Square in Gillette – a housing development developed in the early 1900s by razor magnate King Gillette. Built in 1926, the charming two-story house has slatted and plaster walls, oak wood floors and high ceilings. Large picture windows offer a view of the garden in the living room and the dining room.

In addition to the updated kitchen, there is a breakfast area, a family room, five bedrooms and five bathrooms on over 3,400 square feet. A detached studio / garage adds 1,000 square feet of additional space.

Ferrigno, 68, was twice Mr. Universe before landing the title role in the CBS series “The Incredible Hulk”. His comedian credits also include the sitcom “The King of Queens” and the 2009 film “I Love You, Man”.

Two years ago, Ferrigno was chosen by President Trump to be a member of the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Douglas Elliman’s Simon Salloom holds the list.

Couture offer arrives on the market

A Beverly Hills home designed by a late fashion icon Max Azria went on sale at $ 5.195 million.

Completed in 2012, the Moroccan-inspired residence includes wooden floors with a herringbone pattern, marble fireplaces and windows with custom steel cladding. Ornate light fixtures and exposed beams keep your eyes up in the whole four-bedroom, six-bathroom home. A striking floating staircase lined with handmade artistic balusters is beyond the entrance.

The two-story floor plan contains a chef’s kitchen with a 9-foot island, a formal dining room, a multiroom master suite and an office / den. A lower level of entertainment contains a multimedia room with a bar topped with granite and a wine cooler.

A patio and a swimming pool for swimmers with a spa and waterfall fill the landscaped courtyard.

Rochelle Maize of Normand & Associates owns the exclusive list.

Azria, who died last year at age 70, founded BCBG Max Azria, a brand of contemporary women’s clothing, in 1989 and then restarted the French fashion brand Herve Leger after acquiring the business in the late 1990s His creations have been presented in over 500 department stores around the world and worn by stars such as Halle Berry, Drew Barrymore and Miley Cyrus.

Azria bought the property in 2009 for around $ 890,000 and sold it in 2013 for $ 3.4 million. Its main estate – a 30,000 square foot mansion in Holmby Hills – is currently on sale for $ 68 million, up from $ 88 million a year ago.

The old king’s court

A chance to live like a king has just emerged in Miami. Lakers Star James LebronThe former waterfront mansion – which he bought shortly after signing with the Heat in 2010 – reached the market for $ 13.95 million.

NBA’s most useful quadruple player paid $ 9 million for the three-story spot a decade ago and held it for four years with the Heat, which included a pair of NBA championships . After he left for Cleveland in 2014, he put the house up for sale for $ 17 million and sold it a year later for $ 13.4 million.

Overlooking Biscayne Bay, the half-acre complex includes a 12,000-square-foot main house, an independent guest house, and an infinity pool with a swim-up bar. The property has a Mediterranean feel similar to the houses that surround it with a white exterior and a clay tile roof. At the edge of the property, a concrete dock can accommodate two 60-foot yachts.

The tray ceilings top the living areas, which include a foyer with a sweeping staircase, a lounge with a wet bar, and a black desk. For amenities there is a theater, a wine cellar, a gym, a games room and a roof terrace with panoramic views. A total of six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms are located in the two structures.

A quintessential player in his 17th season, James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The 16-time All-Star led the Heat and the Cavaliers to the NBA Championships before signing with the Lakers in 2018.

He currently resides in Brentwood, where he owns a pair of multi-million dollar domains.

Lino Morejon of Mayfair Real Estate Advisors holds the listing.