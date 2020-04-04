“We operate in a market economy, not with public oil companies,” Sommers said in an interview following the meeting with Trump and the CEOs ofand other major oil companies.

“We have had very positive conversations about providing the industry with the liquidity it needs to continue to survive,” said Sommers.

Although oil sector leaders have not asked for “special treatment”, Sommers said that small oil companies should have access to loans from the Small Business Administration and that larger ones should be able to benefit from the programs put in place. part of the $ 2 trillion stimulus package adopted last week.

“We want to make sure that solvent oil and gas companies at the start of the pandemic will have access to the same types of programs as other companies,” said Sommers. “The president was clear that this would be the case.”

The White House declined to comment.

Market forces will drive down US production

Trump told oil industry leaders at the meeting that he was optimistic that Saudi Arabia and Russia would reach an agreement to end their price war which started earlier this month.

“I think President Putin and the crown prince want something to go wrong,” said Trump, according to a reading from the White House meeting. He added that he had met with the Russian leader and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

OPEC + and other countries to meet on Monday by videoconference to discuss how to proceed. The meeting, along with Trump’s speech on major production cuts in Russia and Saudi Arabia, caused a record 32% rise in US oil prices this week.

While there has been speculation about potential U.S. production cuts, it was apparently not on the table on Friday.

“There were no discussions on production cuts at the meeting – outside of market mechanisms,” said Sommers. “We have thousands of producers in the United States. We do not have authorities within our government structure to stop this type of production.”

U.S. oil production, however, will drop sharply due to the drop to $ 20 a barrel – far too low for many U.S. oil companies to survive.

Occidental Petroleum OXY (( Leading companies, including Chevron andhave already announced big spending cuts and lowered their production targets.

“There are already reductions in production in the United States,” said Sommers. “And they’re going to be important, but entirely based on the price of oil, not a government mandate.”