Dutch brewer Heineken said Friday it would suspend production and distribution of its seven factories in Mexico in response to the government’s decision to suspend non-essential economic activity to contain the new coronavirus.

Heineken Mexico, which employs 16,000 people, followed Grupo Modelo, producer of the Corona, Modelo and Pacifico brands, which announced similar measures on Thursday.

The Dutch company said its distribution operations will end on Sunday “in full compliance with the recommendations indicated by our authorities”.

In terms of production, the company will begin to reduce its operations “to the minimum … for the sole purpose of avoiding irreversible effects which could make it impossible to reactivate our economic activity”.

Mexico has so far recorded 1,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths related to the disease.