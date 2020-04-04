Hairstylist Spends Free Time Turning Boyfriend Into Princess Leia And Joe Exotic

So she got creative and decided to have fun with it – making her boyfriend the canvas for her masterful creations.

Oley and Geoffrey Clark, who live in Atlanta, moved to his family’s secluded cabin in Ellijay, Georgia, a few weeks ago after closing their hair salon due to the pandemic.

She thought she would use free time to watch tutorials and perfect new techniques, so Clark offered to be her test subject. And suddenly the inspiration struck.

“I picked up the curling iron and decided to turn it into a George Washington,” Oley told CNN.

In the past two weeks, Oley has experimented with countless hairstyles on Clark, which reports that some involved a little more hairspray than he had imagined when he originally signed up. Still, the process was “super fun,” he said, and is still surprised by the end result. “She doesn’t have a mirror in front of me, so I can’t really see exactly what she is doing,” he said. Some of the most impressive hairstyles include this hair-raising representation of Cindy Lou Who, Dr. Seuss’ granddaughter “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” There is the precise representation of Princess Leia, with the emblematic “cinnamon buns” on the sides and a white sheet to imitate her costume. This one is a return to the end of the 90s, in the minds of all the girls who wore their hair at the ball like that. This is Clark, posing as Amy Winehouse. And for all the cool cats and kittens that have been captivated by Netflix’s “Tiger King”, here is Clark with Joe Exotic’s signature mule. Since posting her creations on Instagram, Oley said she has received a lot of positive responses. Healthcare workers thanked her for providing lightness during an otherwise difficult and stressful time, and her fellow hairdressers were grateful for the creative boost. As for the next hair challenge she will take up? Maybe Ace Ventura, said Oley.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/Cma-99cNe-8/index.html