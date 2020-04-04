Google tracking data released on Friday suggests that New Yorkers are less likely to avoid public places and stay at home than residents of Europe’s hard-hit coronavirus hotspots.

the tech giant said he published the location data to allow the authorities to “take critical decisions to combat COVID-19”.

The release follows Trump administration coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx, who said on Thursday that she could tell by the increase in new infections in the United States that people did not universally comply with requests to stay at home. them.

“I know you’ve seen the slope in the United States compared to the slope in Italy, and we need to change that slope,” said Birx. “What this means in the United States is not everyone who does it. So we are as strong as every community, every county, every state, every American following the directives of a T. “

The anonymized aggregated data reinforces Birx’s demand. It tracks changes in user locations from Sunday February 16 – before the virus hits the west – versus Sunday March 29 after the closure of non-core businesses in Europe and the United States.

In New York State, pedestrian traffic in public parks has decreased by 47% and the number of people at public transit stations by 68% – compared to a drop of about 90% in the most affected areas Italy and Spain.

In France, which has fewer infections than Italy and Spain, there has been a more than 80% drop in the number of people going to parks and transit stations.

The UK, which closed non-essential businesses on March 24, four days after New York, fleets and transit stations also experienced lighter traffic, down 52% and 75%, respectively.

In the five boroughs, the changes were the most significant in Manhattan, but still well below most European rates, with visits to parks and public transportation falling by almost 80%. Queens saw declines of 52% and 75%, while Brooklyn rates fell 55% and 63%, respectively.

It’s not just New York. In Washington DC – the most urbanized US jurisdiction at state level with data – there was a 41% drop in the number of people in the parks and a 68% drop in the public transit stations, much lower slight than in Europe.

In a broad category of “retail and leisure,” Google data also shows that Americans are going out at a higher rate than Europeans. And attendance at workplaces has decreased by a smaller percentage than in Europe.

When comparing people in residences, Google recorded an increase of 16% in New York, against 24% for Italy, 22% for Spain and 18% for Spain. There has been a 14% increase in DC residents accessing home accounts.

Some states have lower rates of social distancing.

In Florida, which imposed a residence order on residents on Wednesday, there have been smaller drops in adventures.

But curiously, Washington state, a state with an initial boom in cases but slower growing in number, the changes in home support were more slight. There was only an 11% drop in the number of people in the parks and a 56% drop in public transit stations. Connection in residences increased by 13%.

US officials in many jurisdictions have threatened violators with jail orders and fines that they leave home only for food, medicine, exercise, and essentials. But the application is inconsistent, largely dependent on voluntary compliance. Google data worries some civilian libertarians about potential government use.

The United States has the largest recognized COVID-19 epidemic in the world, with nearly 260,000 diagnoses and more than 6,600 deaths. Italy and Spain each have around 120,000 cases, France around 60,000 and the United Kingdom around 40,000.