God sent me an angel on Facebook (notice)

It was a bad habit that I feared would end up wiping out every ounce of hope I held for the world outside my door.

Each week I would challenge myself to waste less hours scrolling through my Facebook and Instagram feeds – enough already with selfies and toxic political speeches.

I have sworn to spend less time on Twitter, especially for everything unrelated to work. It had become a daily sump of hatred and division. I had finished. Despite decades spent on all of the emerging technologies available, I thought it was time to leave social media.

The world has changed.

And today, I feel like social media could save my life – in fact, save all of us.

It has become my lifeline, the place I go for news and potentially vital information on how to protect myself and others from coronavirus – as well as virtual workouts and other ways to stay healthy.

Right now, the cell phone and the computer are my only connections with the world and my loved ones because I am – like a large part of the nation – living a cloistered life (hosted by my sister, who has a chronic illness). Staying connected with others has never been more essential to my well-being and mental health.

But something else is brewing on social media. Suddenly, it seems that a renewed sense of belonging is emerging.

Instead of attacking politics 24/7 and using our flows as a bullying pulpit, more of us are finding positive ways to connect with our shared humanity. I have the impression that there is a cultural change to savor the small joys of life: the deejays and the artists of music are share music and the pop-up streaming parties, churches and people of all faiths are faith-based service streaming and friends are organize happy hour virtual parties and other fun family events.

Last week, as there was continuous news of the rising death toll in the United States and warning of thousands more to come, my own transformative moment in social media connection happened: it was a woman, her guitar and her beautiful voice that calmed my mind and made me hopeful for better days to come – when I saw his Facebook post

Her name is Courtney Dowe and she sang a soulful, folkloric rendition of the 2019 Grammy-winning rap song: Old town road (by Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus).

“Lately, I have felt a desire to be more vulnerable as an artist,” said Dowe, a single mother from Washington, DC, who works as a paralegal intern. Dowe told me that she was nervous about sharing the clip, but her fears about the pandemic led her to rely more on social networks for a human connection.

“Much of the world feels more vulnerable right now and it is easy to be alone in this vulnerability because we are isolating ourselves now. But it is also urgent to connect and share. I was inspired by d “Other artists on social media who share their work like never before to inspire people and let them know that they are not alone,” said Dowe.

It turns out that Courtney’s its sweet was only the refuge that many sought. The Facebook video she posted, his most popular of all time, has received thousands of views and comments from fans around the world.

I have never met Courtney, but incredibly, it is not the first time that his music soothes my soul either.

Almost 12 years ago, I was one of the millions of New Yorkers to come home from work when my train stopped at Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, where I had to wait for a connection. And there, sitting cross-legged on the platform, a black woman, wearing a colored headband, was playing the acoustic guitar. She sang what sounded like a black spiritual song and other folk songs.

I was hypnotized.

We never really understand what draws us to other human beings. Courtney and I were strangers, just two women at a tube station. I haven’t seen her in person since that day. Yet watching her sing, I felt connected to generations of women who used music to tell stories from our lives, survive immeasurable pain and celebrate unimaginable love.

Courtney and I never talked about putting money in his guitar case. But I wondered about the woman with the magic voice. Did she have a family? Was she homeless? Or was she famous? She had a voice that reminded me of acclaimed singer Tracy Chapman, but I knew it wasn’t her.

An hour later, and a few missed connections on the subway – I headed home to prepare dinner for my son and settle into my new life as a recently divorced single mom.

These were worrying days for me. But I never forgot how much Courtney inspired me that day.

Years later, Facebook again connected me to Dowe. By pure chance, I had seen an extract of his song on Facebook and recognized his face. I sent her a message and asked her if it was the woman I had heard on the subway. She was. It was then that I learned her name and a little more about her, as if she had a young son, was a community activist, and sometimes played on the DC music scene.

Last week, I sent a Facebook message to Dowe after seeing his clip, telling him about the day on the subway.

“It has always been the dream,” said Dowe, adding that my story made her cry. She said she grew up in foster care and was adopted at 16. She had planned to be a teacher but after a year of college, she found her vocation and her voice, then spent more than a decade traveling the country as a street musician.

“I have become so static over the years from friends and family to be a street musician, but my dream was to comfort someone who needed encouragement – maybe after a hard day of work. I want my music to grow and give them hope, “she told me.

It is said that God sends you angels when you least expect it.

And last week, in the midst of all the chaos, I met one of mine on Facebook.