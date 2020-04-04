Global economy pauses despite job losses from coronaviruses

by April 4, 2020 Top News
The coronavirus shock hits the economy like another great depression – and Americans are not alone in their misery.

A tsunami of job losses and welfare claims in Britain, the European Union and Asia in the past two weeks, the 10 million jobless claims have been paralleled in the United States, as companies around the world have closed to keep COVID-19 at bay.

“We are seeing unemployment rates in the United States and in Europe rising well among adolescents,” Peter Hooper of Deutsche Bank told Bloomberg. “It’s unprecedented since the Great Depression, in terms of magnitudes.”

In the UK, where 27% of companies are cutting staff, one million workers have applied for social benefits. In Germany, 470,000 companies have applied for government assistance, indicating that one fifth of workers are facing cut wages. Similar effects are expected in France. And a third of the Thai population – 23 million workers – subscribed to government aid in less than a week.

It is a “crisis like no other,” said the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva.

The US economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday, raising the unemployment rate to 4.4% – in a report that ignored the 10 million jobless claims. filed in the past two weeks.

