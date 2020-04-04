R&B prodigy Frank Ocean blessed us all when we needed it most.

The “Thinkin Bout You” crooner released two new songs on YouTube on Thursday, which are featured on two newly hit vinyl singles.

After production delays, the recordings – each containing the standard track on side A and a remix on side B – have now started to be sent to customers for pre-order.

The new songs, titled “Dear April” and the Anglo-Spanish language “Cayendo”, were made available via streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify, on Friday morning.

Ocean teased the works last October, which had also been heard thanks to live bootlegs downloaded on social networks. Last year, he released other stand-alone singles, including “DHL” and “In My Room”.

The clandestine artist is famous for inciting fans to demand new material, in particular the highly anticipated follow-up to his critically acclaimed latest full album, “Blonde”, released in 2016.

Ocean was scheduled to perform at Coachella this year, which has since been postponed from April to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.