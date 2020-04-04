This hail mary of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been acclaimed by the biggest New York Jets superfan.

“I don’t like his team. They’ve been beating us for a long time. But Kraft is just a wonderful guy, so I’m not surprised by his actions, “said Jets superfan Ed Anzalone, aka Fireman Ed.

Anzalone paid tribute to the tractor-trailer with the Patriots logo that arrived in New York on Friday to deliver 300,000 N95 masks, courtesy of the New England NFL team and Kraft.

“My hatred for the Patriots is real … it doesn’t change. But it’s a whole different ball game, ”said Anzalone. “It’s about the human race and saving as many lives as possible.”

Kraft and his family spent $ 2 million on an order for 1.7 million masks from China, with plans to distribute essential supplies to Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island while the country is in the caught in the world’s worst recorded coronavirus epidemic.

Kraft spoke of his personal connections to the city as a graduate of Columbia University and thanked Governor Andrew Cuomo for his efforts during his appearance on CNN Thursday.

“I love the city. I love the people there, ”said Kraft. “I don’t think everything that’s going on is something that each of us could imagine.”

Anzalone applauded the Pats trailer from his home in Bergen County, where he said he was following quarantine guidelines.

“I’m just being careful and I’m staying at home, trying to do my part,” he said.