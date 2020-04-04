For artists and arts organizations, the novel coronavirus has been devastating. The slowdown of the pandemic has led to the closing of concert halls and the cancellation of shows. Theater companies continue to lay off, lay off and reduce staff salaries.

The $ 2,000 billion bipartisan economic stimulus law, passed in late March, will pay many American adults directly to help pay their bills. The relief program also extends unemployment benefits to the self-employed and to independent entrepreneurs.

But many will need much more help.

The Times has compiled resources for workers in the entertainment, music, food and parent industries. Here are more resources specifically for artists:

Advertising relief

A grant for people in advertising and promotions, including employees of advertising agencies, art directors, designers, editors, photographers and the media in the greater Los Angeles area.

Apply: adrelief.org

Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation

Provides temporary financial assistance to painters, engravers and sculptors who can “demonstrate a minimum involvement of 10 years in a mature phase of their work”. The average price is $ 5,000; maximum $ 15,000.

Apply: gottliebfoundation.org

Anonymous Was a Woman Emergency Relief Grant

For visual artists who identify women over the age of 40 in the United States and its territories. Amount: up to $ 2,500.

Apply: nyfa.org

Artists Fellowship Inc.

For professional artists and their families facing immediate medical emergencies.

Apply: Artistsfellowship.org

Color Arts and Culture Leaders Emergency Fund

For people pursuing a career as artists and artistic administrators who identify as black, indigenous or people of color. Amount: $ 200.

Apply: docs.google.com

Carnegie Fund for Authors

Emergency funding for American authors who have published at least one fiction or non-fiction feature through a mainstream publisher.

Apply: carnegiefundforauthors.org

CERF + emergency assistance

Emergency fund for craft artists who require intensive medical care. The grant is intended for artisans who have earned the majority of their livelihoods through the sale of their art, activities related to artistic creation, or both. Amount: $ 3,000.

Apply: submit the request form to receive an application;

cerfplus.org

Bulletin Receive our Coronavirus Today newsletter for free Sign up for the latest news, the best stories and what they mean to you, as well as the answers to your questions. You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Foundation for Contemporary Arts

A temporary fund for experimental artists affected by the economic spinoffs from performances and exhibitions postponed or canceled. Amount: $ 1,000.

Apply: foundationforcontemporaryarts.submittable.com

Heroes Initiative

For comic book writers, designers, inks, colorists or letterers working for rental with at least 10 years of experience.

Apply: heroinitiative.org

J. Paul Getty Trust

A $ 10 million COVID-19 relief fund for small and medium visual arts organizations in Los Angeles County. Amount: $ 25,000 – $ 200,000.

Apply: details to come on the California Community Foundation websites ( calfund.org ) and the Getty ( getty.edu ).

Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs Arts Emergency Relief Fund

Grants for dance, music, theater artists and Los Angeles-based ensembles who have had their public performances, concerts or concerts canceled due to COVID-19. Amount: up to $ 400 for solo artists, up to $ 1,200 for ensembles.

Apply: culturela.org

PEN America

The Writers’s Emergency Fund provides assistance to professional fiction and non-fiction writers, poets, playwrights, screenwriters, translators and journalists. Preference is given to those who can demonstrate an inability to meet an acute financial need, particularly with regard to the coronavirus epidemic. Amount: $ 500 – $ 1,000.

Apply: pen.org

Rauschenberg emergency grants

This one-time grant for unexpected medical emergencies provides funding to visual and media artists and choreographers who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents in the United States, the District of Columbia, or the United States. Amount: up to $ 5,000.

Apply: nyfa.org

The Photographers Fund

This $ 25,000 fund is intended for freelance photographers affected by COVID-19. Amount: up to $ 500

Apply: format.com

Women’s Center for Creative Work

The COVID-19 Emergency Health Grant for Artists is aimed at low-income professional artists from all disciplines living in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside or Orange counties and those who identify as women, transgender, non-binary or people of color. Amount: up to $ 1,000