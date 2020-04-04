FedEx announced Friday that it would cut its chief executive officer’s salary and withdraw $ 1.5 billion from a credit facility as parcel delivery services were hit by coronavirus bottlenecks around the world.

The company also plans to tap into debt markets to boost its reserves as the pandemic worsens its own problems, including integration issues with its acquisition of TNT Express, the higher costs associated with launching home delivery Sunday and the loss of Amazon as a customer.

The company said its board of directors approved a 91% cut in CEO Frederick Smith’s base salary for the six-month period from April 1 to September 30.

FedEx and its biggest rival United Parcel Service have asked the US Treasury to act quickly to release billions of dollars in government grants and loans to support the sector amid declining demand.

FedEx said Friday it has about $ 1.86 billion under its existing credit agreements for future borrowing.

Although the parcel company saw an increase in residential delivery services due to a sharp increase in e-commerce volumes in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the company said it expects its profitability be affected due to lower margins on these deliveries.