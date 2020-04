In response to the continuing shortage of respirators, the FDA released new guidelines , authorizing KN95 respirators if certain criteria are met, including evidence that the respirator is genuine.

The move comes after conflicting government directives have confused how these masks should be used and whether they can be imported into the United States.

The FDA did not include these masks in its initial guidelines for emergency use released last month, but the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention said KN95 masks are “supposed to be appropriate alternatives” to N95 masks during the coronavirus pandemic when supplies are limited.