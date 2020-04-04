The move comes after conflicting government directives that have caused confusion about how these masks should be used and when they are imported into the United States.

Diverging directives have made suppliers hesitant to ship masks and US buyers hesitant to buy them.

On March 28, FDA listed masks from six countries , including Mexico and Brazil, which he deemed “appropriate to protect public health or safety”, but left the Chinese masks aside.

All over the world, N95 masks – considered the gold standard of respiratory masks – are rare. These masks, which filter at least 95% of very small particles from the air, are essential equipment for doctors and nurses who treat the tens of thousands of patients infected with a coronavirus in the United States.

But questions about the quality and effectiveness of the KN95 mask of the same name arose as production increased in China.

The masks were not listed in the FDA’s initial emergency use authorization because of “difficulties in determining the authenticity” of the imports, a spokesperson for the agency said, adding that the FDA had previously encountered fraudulent products identified as KN95.

In one case, a business executive who feared that hospitals would refuse to use the KN95 decided not to put KN95 masks on a plane destined for the United States because the FDA had not issued an “authorization of global emergency use for hospitals to use KN95 Chinese masks. .

“(Y) you have a country (China) which has proven that it has effective masks in hospitals,” said the director. “Why not let the Chinese KN95 masks in?”

At least two Change.org Petitions began asking the FDA to modify its protocol and allow the use of KN95 masks.

Hospitals would not accept KN95 Chinese masks without FDA approval, according to John Wood, a former Microsoft China executive who founded the nonprofit “Room to Read”.

Wood and his wife Amy Powell, who are based in Hong Kong, recently launched a private effort by accepting financial donations, which are used to source several types of masks – including KN95 – in China for delivery to American health care. workers in need.

“We have a huge demand. And we have donors who are ready to subscribe and the FDA has frozen the market,” Wood told CNN. They have requests for more than 5 million masks, including hospitals such as Weill Cornell, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and University of Wisconsin Madison.

The KN95s have helped China in its fight against the coronavirus, according to Wood, who said that the US government had failed to guarantee an adequate supply of N95 masks. Demand froze because hospitals were afraid to import them and supply was frozen because producers were afraid to confiscate them, he said.

Their first shipments arrived in the United States on Thursday to various locations where health workers or their families had sought help, including Seattle, San Francisco, Toronto and Tokyo.

However, there have been problems with these types of masks.

Dr. Steven Corwin, MD, CEO of New York-Presbyterian, one of the country’s largest health care delivery systems in the country, said after testing KN95 respirators, “They just aren’t good . “

“Yes, they’re too porous. They don’t work,” said Corwin.

Corwin told CNN that Presbyterian New York staff should all wear N95 masks when caring for patients.

“So what we are going to have to learn as a country. After that is that if you know that the supply chain from China is very fragile, and we have to take it into account next time, God bless us. preserving it, it means the next time we go through something like that, “he said.

Quality issues were also recently discovered during an expedition to the Netherlands.

In March, the Dutch government recalled a shipment of KN95 masks from a Chinese manufacturer after determining that they did not meet quality standards.

Part of the shipment had already been sent to health care providers. It was only later, according to the Dutch Ministry of Health, that he “received a signal” that the “quality of this shipment did not meet the required standards”.

But quality masks are in demand.

Leo Friedman – CEO of iPromo, a Chicago-based distributor of promotional products – began sourcing KN95 masks and other personal protective equipment from China to the United States when the pandemic hit.

Friedman said that, although he has used his years of sourcing experience from China to import certified masks, dozens of “night flight” factories have opened in China.

“People without certification, proper documentation, and proper lab results. They see their masks stuck in customs,” said Friedman. “There have been a ton of counterfeit masks.”

Both the New York and Florida state governments placed orders with Friedman’s company, which included KN95 masks, but he did not know how the masks would be distributed.

“Some hospitals have accepted them, some hospitals have even refused donations for them because they were not officially approved,” said Friedman.

According to customs and border protection guidelines, the FDA does not object to the import and use of KN95 respirators during the emergency. CBP is the FDA’s law enforcement agency to prevent unregistered, mislabelled, or falsified products from entering the United States.

In its current guidelines, the FDA states that when pre-approved respirators are not available, the agency would generally not oppose the use of unauthorized masks if they are on the CDC’s list of alternatives, which includes KN95.

Earlier this week, Michael Brugger – president of Fully Promoted, a franchise and promotional products company – wrote to the White House, the FDA and the CDC, seeking clarification on the CDC’s “conflicting information” and from the FDA.

“This conflict between two government agencies is creating confusion in the market and must be rectified,” he wrote. “We urge you to allow the importation of KN95 masks today so that they can be in the hands of people who need them.”

This story has been updated with additional details.