Seven teams, including Aston Martin Red Bull, McLaren, ROKiT Williams and Mercedes-AMG Petronas, have joined a manufacturing consortium which aims to increase fan production to 1,500 units per week.

The group, which includes industrial giants such asand, says its members have already received government orders for more than 10,000 devices.

With the start of the racing season delayed by pandemic and eight competitions canceled or postponed, the F1 teams embark on the effort.

James White, spokesperson for the Ventilator Challenge UK consortium, said the racing teams were perfectly suited to the mission. “F1 teams are used to operating under intense time pressures, which is clearly what we are doing at the moment,” he said.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who tested positive for coronavirus himself, praised the consortium’s success on Friday, bragging in a radio interview that the group had already produced 560 fans.

Tim Bampton, director of communications at McLaren, said “the speed at which they met was phenomenal.” With industry giants bringing “scale and medical expertise” to the consortium, he said F1 teams can focus on what they do best: go very fast.

In their normal work, everything that teams do is focused on innovation and urgency, he said. “We develop cars for every race” and use “fast prototype systems” that rely on a global network of “100 different suppliers who are used to dealing with us, used to our fast pace,” added Brampton.

And while the public rarely takes a look behind the scenes, the teams’ logistics and back-office operations are extremely sophisticated. “Planning, program management, purchasing, purchasing and the machine shop” are all fine-tuned for speed, said Bampton.

Bampton said the teams, normally fierce competitors, now act as one team. Its engineers will revise their machine shop to manufacture components for the fans, as well as “design and build end of [production] online test equipment. “Another task: to produce trolleys capable of moving ventilators towards patients in need.

Breathing aids and faux pas

The F1 engine manufacturer Mercedes has meanwhile teamed with clinicians and university engineers in London to design respiratory aid for patients with coronavirus. Continuous positive pressure devices (CPAP) could help hospitals save more time until more ventilators can be produced.

CPAP devices, which push air and oxygen into the mouth and nose at a continuous rate, have been used in hospitals in China and Italy to treat coronavirus infections, reports indicate that about half of these patients avoided the need for ventilators.

Following clinical trials, Mercedes and other F1 teams could produce up to 1,000 a day.

However, the UK’s efforts to bring private industry into the fight against coronaviruses have had false starts.

Gtech, a British vacuum cleaner manufacturer, has been invited by the government to come up with a fan model. The company quickly developed the required diagrams, and was ready to start production when the government changed course and said it needed a different type of device.

“I was asked: could we produce up to 30,000 copies in two weeks?” Gtech founder Nick Gray told CNN Business last week. “I have developed a model that we could … put into mass production with 24 hours notice.”

But the government never gave the green light. “What became clear over the next week was that people needed a different type of ventilator,” said Gray.

The Gtech design mimics human breathing by compressing a rubber bag; instead, Gray said the government had belatedly realized that it needed CPAP devices similar to those designed by Mercedes.

Asked about the discrepancy, a spokesperson for the British government directed CNN Business toward a statement, which said in part that the government “is currently working with expert clinicians and health regulators to test all new machine designs, because patient safety is of paramount importance. “

Test kits then?

Hancock, the secretary of health, doubled his enthusiasm for the consortium of ventilators on Friday, saying that the same strategy could be applied to the manufacturing of coronavirus test kits.

“People will throw their stones and criticize,” he said on BBC radio. “What we are trying to do to lead the nation through this is to work at all times, which is the best we can do, and if people come up with ideas that we have not thought of as awesome. “