Many of us are scrambling to create a home office space. Working on a laptop at your kitchen table will do the job, but after a while, you might find yourself wanting a more permanent setup. Not only does this give you a mental space dedicated to work (not to mention that you don’t have to pack your bags constantly at mealtimes), but its ergonomic benefits will help your body to feel better.

Below are some key technology upgrades you can make to improve the configuration of your home office.

Samsung Space Monitor ($ 349.99; samsung.com or amazon.com)

One of the best improvements you can make to your home office is a dedicated monitor. the $ 349.99 Samsung Space Monitor hits all the right brands, and it’s designed to take up minimal space. The 32-inch screen has a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 with a frameless design. For those who follow, this is a full 4K resolution, so the visuals should look great. It attaches to the back of your desk and seems to float as you move around and adjust it for the best viewing angle. Another benefit of fixing it to the back of your desk is that it frees up valuable space on the desk where the monitor stand would normally be.

Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard ($ 74.99; keychron.com)

Part of setting up a dedicated workspace is getting a wireless keyboard that lets you move around your desk to be more comfortable. We love the Keychron K2 wireless keyboard. You can choose between two different types of switches (red or blue), each designed for a specific use. For example, red is good for games and office work, while blue is better for someone who does a lot of typing.

You can either pair the keyboard with your computer via Bluetooth, or use the included USB-C cable for power and connection.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S ($ 59.99; logitech.com or amazon.com)

the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse can be combined with several devices to facilitate round trips. There is a button at the bottom that you can press to switch from connecting to a MacBook to your iPad or even to a Windows computer.

According to Logitech, you should get about 70 days of use on a single charge. Of course, that number will vary depending on how you use the MX Anywhere 2S, but if it gets anywhere near that, it’s impressive.

WD 1TB My Passport ($ 57.99; bhphotovideo.com)

Backing up your work to an external storage device is always a good idea, and it’s still true because many of us go to work remotely. Without the IT departments that help manage our files, it is far too easy to lose valuable work.

We use the Western Digital My Passport Portable External Hard Drive for a few years now, and have had no complaints.

It is available in several different colors, and storage quantities ranging from 1 TB to 5 TB. It is not very expensive, starting at $ 57.99 for the 1 TB model and up to $ 109.99 for 4 TB of storage.

We like it because it’s small and doesn’t take up a lot of space on my desk, and is powered via the USB connection so that we don’t have to run even more cables across my desk.

Sabrent USB 3.0 Hub ($ 9.99; bhphotovideo.com)

We don’t think we’ve ever used a computer with enough USB ports. Adding a USB hub is a quick and inexpensive way to increase the number of ports on your desktop or laptop computer. You can then use these added USB ports to connect more accessories and devices to your computer. For us, that meant we could plug in a webcam and a few charging cables.

We use the Four Port Sabrent USB 3.0 Hub with individual switches for a while now. It is quick and easy to configure (seriously, just plug it in) and the ability to disable one or all ports with the individual buttons was handy.

You can buy one for $ 15.99 on BH Photo and Video.

Smart lights

Smart lighting around your home office or office is an easy way to make sure you look better on video calls, and it also helps add a little personality to your workspace.

If you don’t care about changing colors or something too sophisticated, $ 11.98Wyze bulb is more than enough. It connects directly to your Wi-Fi network and you can control it from your phone. You can set schedules, or even use Google Assistant or Alexa to control your light. You can get a pack of four for $ 37.98 if you really want to do it all.

For something a little more sophisticated with colored lights that can even react to the sound of your home, check out Philips Hue. the starter kit comes with a hub and four colored LED bulbs for $ 199. With a Hue Hub configuration in your home, you can add bulbs and extend its functionality at any time. The hub gives you the option of controlling it from the mobile app or using personal assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri.

Pro tip: assign a color to a light bulb in your home – say, red – as a kind of antenna notice to alert your spouse, your children or your roommates when you are on a call.

Improve your Wi-Fi

Google’s Nest Wi-Fi is our first choice today for mesh wireless systems. Nest Wi-Fi includes several hotspots that work in tandem to ensure your home is covered by a strong Wi-Fi signal, without compromising speed or speed. Configuration is a breeze, taking only a few minutes in the Google Home app. You can also configure parental controls, including blocking content types or creating schedules to suspend access on your children’s devices.

Buy a pack of two for $ 239 or a pack of three for $ 407.66. Each access point can cover up to 2,000 square feet.

If you don’t want to be meshed with multiple devices, $ 189.99 Netgear Nighthawk Dual Band Router at Best Buy is loaded with features. For example, it can broadcast 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks, which makes it compatible with smart home devices and newer laptops or phones. You can use Google Assistant or Alexa to control internet access, or take advantage of Circle Smart Parental controls to limit what your kids’ devices can and can’t see.

HP Tango Wireless Printer ($ 149.98; walmart.com)

I hope your need to print something is not high, but in any case, the HP Tango Wireless Printer is affordable and integrates with Amazon Replenishment Dash when you run out of ink.

The Tango can scan and copy documents directly to your computer or mobile phone, print photos directly from your phone. If you sign up for Amazon Dash Replenishment, the printer can automatically order more ink as you decrease, and you’ll even get 10% off for that.

Headphones and earphones

Working from home is normally a fairly quiet experience, but combine that with the fact that the rest of your family or roommates are also at home and that you will want headphones or earphones for the times when it makes noise.

Apple AirPods Pro integrates with all Apple products, with transparent pairing, impressive range and noise cancellation. They are expensive at $ 249, especially compared to standard AirPods, but the extra noise features will help drown your kids in the other room or your roommates rather by tapping hard.

For Android users, Samsung Galaxy Buds + worth every penny. the $ 149.99 headphones are completely wireless and have an incredible 11 hours of battery life. Quick recharge in the charging case and you will get another 11 hours of use. Almost a full day of listening to your favorite music or podcasts on a single charge? Unreal.

If you’re looking for headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II with noise cancellation will do the job. For $ 349 you get some of the best noise canceling headphones on the market. They are comfortable, offer up to 20 hours of autonomy and can be personalized using a mobile application.

