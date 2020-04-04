I’m going to give abortion the enemy: when it comes to finding new creative ways to force women to give birth to unwanted babies, they are devilishly intelligent.

In recent weeks, these relentless crusaders have launched a new war against safe, legal and urgent procedure.

Their casus belli? Coronavirus, of course.

Never let a good crisis go to waste, right?

The governors of Texas, Ohio, Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa and Mississippi, where the right to abortion has been threatened for years, have now proclaimed that it is not is not an essential medical procedure and no abortion can be performed until the state government declares it. therefore.

Guns, you may have noticed, are essential.

Women’s health? Not really.

In Texas, a group of health care providers immediately asked a federal judge to overturn the new sneaky ban. Lee Yeakel U.S. District Court Judge acceded to their request, noting that the United States Supreme Court has held that there can be no outright ban on abortions.

“The court,” wrote Yeakel, “will not speculate on whether the Supreme Court has included a national non-emergency clause in its previous writings on the matter. Only the Supreme Court can limit the scope of its decisions. ”(The judges in Ohio and Alabama have made similar decisions in recent days.)

Unfortunately, in Texas, the legal skirmish is not over.

The state appealed, and a few days later, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the ban to continue, pending an April 13 hearing.

By the way, the prohibitions apply not only to surgical abortions, one of the safest procedures in the world, but also to medical abortions, which are even safer.

Medical abortions, although performed with a combination of pills, need in-person visits unnecessarily.

On Monday, a multi-state coalition of 21 attorneys general, led by California Atty. General Xavier Becerra, called the federal government to relax these rules. Rather than requiring women to go to their doctor’s office in person, they should be able to receive prescriptions by phone or computer.

“Forcing women to unnecessarily seek reproductive health care in person during this public health crisis is stupid and irresponsible,” said the GA. The federal government has yet to respond.

::

It is a time of greatest peril for reproductive rights in America.

In recent years, states have developed all kinds of means legally discourage abortion or making access impossible.

We have seen them impose unnecessary conditions on abortion clinics.

We have seen them try to force abortion doctors to obtain admission privileges that are impossible to obtain in local hospitals.

We have seen them forcing women to have ultrasounds, listen to a fetal heartbeat, and wait 24 hours before you can end a pregnancy.

As the enemies of abortion have become more and more desperate, we have seen them catch false scandals in recent years.

An anti-abortion group, for example, used false IDs to infiltrate commercial gatherings of abortion doctors and used espionage techniques like hidden cameras to absurdly demonstrate that Planned Parenthood indulges in an insane profit from aborted fetal remains.

::

This spring, the Trump / Pence administration imposed a new federal gag rule on healthcare providers who receive Title X funds.

Title X is a family planning program, created in 1970, to provide services to most low-income patients – things like contraception, screening for sexually transmitted infections, pregnancy tests and counseling.

The new rule prohibits any health care provider receiving Title X funds from making referrals to abortion providers or advising patients on abortion.

Huge providers like Planned Parenthood and small operations like the Venice Family Clinic were then put in the position of refusing these federal funds or allowing the government to dictate the type of health care they could provide.

The two made the policy decision to refuse money rather than sacrifice the well-being of their patients.

“Morally speaking, we could not accept Title X money under the current restrictions,” said Dr. Karen Lamp, Briskin Women’s Health program director at the Venice Family Clinic. “We are refusing several hundred thousand dollars, and we will face serious financial challenges for the future.”

On March 4, the vigorously conservative new United States Supreme Court heard its first abortion case, June Medical Services against Russo. The question is whether a Louisiana law that requires abortion doctors to have admission privileges in local hospitals is constitutional, or if it conflicts with a 2016 Supreme Court decision, which overturned a similar Texas law.

This case should tell us once and for all whether the new judges, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, will abide by, or find a way to overturn, previous court decisions affirming abortion rights.

Despite the relentless attacks, abortion remains legal in all states.

From what I know of these judges, however, I doubt it will be much longer.