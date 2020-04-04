UPDATE: Another talk show, production of which was halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, returns to television. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will return on Monday, April 6, with new episodes produced remotely filmed at DeGeneres’ home in the midst of the health crisis.

Also from Monday, April 6, his national union day colleague, “The Wendy Williams Show”, will return to television with new segments recorded from his home in New York. The new content will be included in episodes recorded before the show stopped production on March 12 due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

“Since entering quarantine two weeks ago, I have been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia. From Monday you will be able to see it too, and I can’t wait,” said DeGeneres .

After production of all late-night and most daytime broadcasts was suspended three weeks ago as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus, most of the programming was first released. broadcast on digital platforms for daily updates before returning to full-time television with homemade versions of their programs.

DeGeneres did the Ellen’s Home Quarantine series on her YouTube channel, where she calls and chats with famous friends. (You can watch one of the webisodes below).

The home TV edition of the talk show will feature guests joining DeGeneres via video chat. Next week’s guest list includes interviews with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, as well as recordings with Drew and Brittany Brees and David Spade.

Resident dancer from the Ellen DeGeneres Show Stephen “tWitch” Boss and executive producer Andy Lassner will also make cameo appearances.

New segments of the Wendy Williams Show will feature Williams’s signature on pop culture stories, “Hot Topics” and other must-haves like “Ask Wendy” and celebrity interviews.

“I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look alike, but I am very excited to return to my Wendy Watchers… there is so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we have need each other! ” Said Williams.