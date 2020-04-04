1. In this scenario, we assume that the pandemic will be at least partially controlled by social distancing efforts, which will smooth the curve of new cases over the next two to three months. While this would reduce the burden of the virus on the health care sector, it also means that economic damage would harm a wider range of sectors than in the other scenarios. The sectors most sensitive to social distancing – in particular the entertainment, hotel, catering and airline sectors – could fall by 65% ​​by the end of the second quarter. Wholesale, retail and manufacturing trade could decline by 20% to 25% in three months. And even finance and business services could experience a drop or a sharp slowdown in production.

Although growth may eventually resume in the fall and create a positive fourth quarter, we expect unemployment to remain high and could still be 15% by the end of the year. The economy would decrease by 6% in 2020, which would mark the steepest drop since 1946 , when the economy fell by almost 12% due to the demobilization of the Second World War and the sharp fall in military production. Even then, our economy finally returned to a period of peace and prosperity. We too can come out stronger.

2. Our second scenario assumes that more people will be infected with the virus, and the peak may not be reached until May. This situation could emerge if the precautionary measures to stem the increase in new cases are relaxed too soon before the curve really begins to flatten. Premature policy easing could backfire, forcing many Americans to enter full lockdown mode to prevent an escalation of new cases. Even if these restrictions were relaxed over the summer, many people would not be able to resume their daily pre-crisis activities until June or even July.

In this situation, the severity of the economic contraction intensifies during the second quarter. And with the sectors most sensitive to social distancing, this also harms retail, wholesale and manufacturing far more than in the first scenario. If we could see a strong rebound – in other words, a V-shaped recovery – during the third quarter, the damage already caused will lead to a sharp fall in GDP by 5.5% over the year. Unemployment could climb to 15% or even more, although it could start to decrease later in the year.

This V-shaped scenario comes with a big caveat: it has by far the most uncertain outcome. After all, if the epidemic gets out of hand, the outcome could be much worse than we expect. Another risk in this scenario is that the chances of a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the fall increase, adding to the uncertainty. This is the nightmare scenario for business planners.

3. Of course, we are still hoping for a more optimistic scenario which assumes that new cases of viruses will peak in mid-April in most of the United States, which would allow the economy to recover more quickly. But time is running out, and epidemiological data suggests that it is increasingly unlikely. And in the distant case where this scenario materializes, unemployment would probably peak at 10% by the end of the second quarter. Based on recent data, we believe the US unemployment rate is already 10%.

We must resist the urge to return to normal too quickly. If we persevere and plan for the future, we will do better.