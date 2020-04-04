Dzanan Musa, a young net, separated from his family in the midst of a virus

Part 13 of a series analyzing the Brooklyn Nets.

With the coronavirus pandemic having stopped much of the country – New York the hardest hit – many of us are feeling stressed and anxious. Now the picture is 20 years old, trapped not only in another country but on another continent, separated from family and friends.

It’s Dzanan Musa.

The youngest player in the Nets’ lineup is 1 p.m. from his homeland, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Well, at 1 p.m. on the road if he could go home, which he clearly cannot do with the COVID-19 that is rampant. He, along with other European players Rodions Kurucs and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, are stuck in the United States for the foreseeable future.

“I had a conversation with the three of these guys [Tuesday] night together. They are doing well and their families are doing well. But it’s really difficult, “said Nets general manager Sean Marks. “Their families are completely separated. They are not in the same time zone, they are in completely different countries, and there is obviously a travel ban in place. So these guys can’t go home.

“We are all aware that if someone leaves the New York market, there is self-isolation implemented where you have to go for a few weeks. So it makes no sense for anyone to try to leave even now. The best thing we can do right now is to stay here and support them and their families. Like all of us who have families in different parts of the world, we need more than ever to reach out to them. “

The brands – a native New Zealander – can be linked. But at least Marks’ wife and children are in New York. While Musa’s brother Dzennis lives in Brooklyn, the rest of his family are not only in a different time zone, but six time zones – 4,300 miles.

It might as well be a million.

When the NBA game was stopped, Musa was showing improvement since his rookie campaign, where he only clocked 39 minutes in nine games as the teenage first round pick. Although he has averaged 4.2 points in 11.5 minutes in 35 games this season, his 404 minutes recorded is more than 10 times what he did as a rookie.

Musa’s 14 points on a 6 for 7 shot in just 17 minutes against the Mavericks on January 2 looked like a breakthrough. But he only got two minutes the next game and hasn’t played at all in the Nets’ last 14 games before the season ended March 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Find a way to smile in these difficult times, we will get through it !! #StaySafe #StayHome, ”Musa posted on Instagram a week ago.

“Find a way to train, even if it’s on the roof of your #StaySafe #StayHome building,” added Musa, including a video of him dribbling on his Brooklyn roof while wearing a mask.

Following the NBA shutdown, Musa also devoted time to humanitarian efforts. After the first death of a coronavirus in his hometown of Bihac, he bought medical supplies to help the Bosnian city of 56,000 inhabitants.

“My hometown of Bihac is desperate to get things right now,” Musa told NetsDaily. “The equipment was ordered according to the instructions of the management of the cantonal hospital of Bihac.

“The equipment is currently in high demand and almost impossible to find, but we were fortunate to contact a supplier through a friend. I would call on anyone, but who is able to get involved in helping. “