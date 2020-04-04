Donations COVID-19: a local engineer makes face shields for 3D printers for employees of the Abington hospital

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) – R.J. Lualhati heard first-hand from family members who are certified nurses and licensed practical nurses fighting coronavirus: they need equipment. It was then that he came with a mission that used his engineering expertise.

“To help our healthcare professionals and clinicians fight COVID-19,” he said of his mission to use 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers.

Lualhati made more than 200 masks in one week. He dropped 40 of them on Friday morning at Abington-Jefferson Health Hospital in Montgomery County.

The materials engineer for Johnson & Johnson and the graduate of La Salle University 2016 returned to his alma mater to borrow four 3D printers. He found the design of the masks on a resource that engineers share online.

Lulhati works full time at home and makes the masks in his spare time.

“It is a factory. A production line. I have designated a certain area of ​​my living room where I can prepare, package and assemble,” he said.

He first funded the project with his own money. Then his family and friends helped him raise money to make more shields.

“I tried to split the shield so that I could cover not only Abington-Jefferson, but also some of the other hospitals in Center City,” he said.

Shields must be disinfected before use and can last up to three days.

But Lulhati plans to work much longer than that.

“I will do this until there is a call saying there is no longer a shortage,” he said.

Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health accepts equipment donations from the public Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A tent is set up at the entrance to the hospital near Old York Road and Woodland Road. Donations of masks, gloves, disinfectant and disinfectant are greatly appreciated.