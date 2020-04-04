The patient, who had no travel history, died a few hours after being tested positive for the coronavirus when he was transferred to a local hospital, Kiran Dighavkar, an official with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), told CNN. from Mumbai.

Several members of the man’s family have been tested and quarantined at home, and the block of 300 houses and 90 stores that make up its densely populated neighborhood has been closed to prevent new infections.

On Thursday, a 52-year-old sweeper who works for the BMC in Dharavi also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Home to around 1 million people, the Dharavi slum has a population density almost 30 times greater than in New York – around 280,000 people per square kilometer.

Doctors say situation would be unmanageable if protracted coronavirus epidemic spread rapidly in one of India’s many slums, where there is little sanitation or running water and thousands of people live by the water jowl – making social distance physically and economically impossible.

It is the second death from coronavirus reported in Mumbai slums since the start of the epidemic, BMC officials confirmed to CNN. A 63-year-old man who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday was a resident of the Malvani slum and died later that evening.

Dr Naresh Trehan, President and CEO of Medanta-the Medicity Hospital in Gurugram, near New Delhi, said it was essential that authorities know if a slum has an epidemic.

“Once we know a slum has it, we lock it down, we feed everyone and we keep them isolated for the next two weeks, we keep them well fed, it will work. We will criticize those, and those who are gentle, they can be quarantined at home, and the population as a whole can be monitored, “said Trehan.

This comes as cases in India almost doubled in four days, with many new infections linked to a religious gathering in the capital New Delhi. India has identified 154 participants from the Tableegi Jamat rally who have tested positive across the country, said Luv Agarwal, a senior official in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India reported more than 230 new cases on Friday – bringing the national total to 2,547 and 62 deaths.

Doctors across the country told CNN that India must prepare for large-scale community transmission and that it was essential that the public respect the 21-day national lockdown imposed last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are already seeing evidence of this (community transmission). How widespread it is, we don’t know,” said Trehan.

“My fear is that whatever preparation we make, if it reaches its maximum, we will not even have a fraction of what we need, through beds, ventilators, PPE (equipment) personal protection), everything. “

Learning from Europe and the United States

Leading Indian doctors have closely watched the rapid spread of the virus in the United States and Europe, overwhelming robust health systems, while medical personnel find it difficult to treat thousands of patients with protective supplies and equipment decreasing.

“It is a virus that has defied all possible predictions,” said Dr. Arvind Kumar, president of the Thoracic Surgery Center at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. “Could you imagine patients in their dozens dying in one hospital in the United States in one day?”

Kumar said the Indian government’s unprecedented decision to restrict the movement and daily life of its 1.3 billion citizens for three weeks is the country’s best chance to identify potential hotspots for the virus and that it offered precious time to order and manufacture protective equipment and fans if necessary. .

“Two weeks later, our hospitals will have much more protective equipment than two weeks ago. So it’s a dynamic situation where ventilators, personal protective equipment, protective suits against materials dangerous, all other ancillary facilities are produced on a large scale and supplied to various hospitals, “he said.

Doctors say they hope the lockout will delay the peak of infections so hospitals have a chance to fight to deal with new records. “God forbid, if we got to a situation like Europe, we just wouldn’t be able to handle it,” said Kumar.

Dr Om Shrivastav, director of infectious diseases at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, said his worst fear was that India would not start preparing for the crisis “until after it is in our hands”.

According to Shrivastav, there is still time, however, because the record number of cases in India should still be in weeks.

“Each country that has experienced its peak of this infection has had a different process, so we will know in the next four to eight weeks, this is the period in which we need to prepare,” said Shrivastav.

Trehan, who runs a hospital that looked after 14 Italian tourists who tested positive for coronavirus early last month. He said they have accumulated a wealth of data on treatment methods and the similarities of symptoms that they will share with the medical community.

“We are studying the patterns in their entirety now, and we will be able to learn from what happened to these 14 because they were concentrated in a group,” he said.

Of the 14 they have treated, all have now tested negative and most have left the facility, he said.

Identify hotspots

With the nation on lockdown, Trehan said it was now essential that India speed up testing.

“This is what we need to do is get samples from everywhere to see how far it has spread,” he said.

“If we don’t know the hotspots, and we don’t know where these pockets are, the whole county is so huge, and there are so many people, it will not be possible to take care of them.”

India has been criticized for its low test rates.

The country works at 38% of its testing capacity, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. As of Friday, a total of 66,000 tests had been completed.

Part of the problem, Trehan said, is that there is a “huge shortage” of both the test kits and the protective gear needed by those taking the samples.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are a total of 126 laboratories under the aegis of the Indian Medical Research Council and 51 private laboratories have received approval to perform tests. But it is not clear if they all work.

Kumar said the country should take five steps to prevent widespread transmission: isolating the public, conducting tests, expanding medical facilities, injecting money into the economy, “and taking care of people so they can support themselves. to their needs during this period, “he said. said.

Kumar also called for the launch of a mass education campaign so that the public “knows why, whatever it is done, why it is done and increases their compliance,” he said.

Modi held a videoconference with several chief state ministers on Thursday to discuss their approach to the pandemic. He said the goal in the coming weeks was “to ensure minimal loss of life” and asked states to focus on “testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine”.

The exodus of migrants is a “disaster”

The tens of thousands of migrant workers who have fled India’s largest cities, seeking to return to their rural homes, have threatened to frustrate these efforts, leaving them without jobs or wages.

Without food, shelter or savings, thousands of vulnerable people make the long journey home on foot.

Modi on Sunday urged all states to seal their borders to prevent the virus from being imported into rural areas.

Indian doctors say the situation could turn into a humanitarian crisis if the migrants are not taken care of.

“It’s our darkest hour,” said Dr. Rajesh Parikh, director of medical research and the Hon. Neuropsychiatrist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Center in Mumbai. “They are building our homes, our factories, our nation with our bare hands, and now we have abandoned them.”

It is feared that if migrants return to their villages and an epidemic breaks out there, limited medical facilities in rural areas will not be able to cope.

“This is very serious because it could negate many of the benefits of the lockdown. We shouldn’t have let this happen,” said Trehan. “The sooner we can disperse it all – finding the location for them to be transported and quarantined is the best we can do at the moment,” he said.

But it may already be too late to avoid an epidemic.

“You are stuck there far from your families, you don’t know where your shelter is, you don’t know where your food is, you have children,” said Trehan. “Now they’re all packed together like sardines and the infection, if it’s there, spreads like wildfire and then it will be impossible to control it.”