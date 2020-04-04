According to a new report, two French doctors have been criticized for racism after one of them suggested testing a tuberculosis vaccine in Africa to determine if it could fight the coronavirus.

The comments came during a debate on the French television channel LCI, the BBC reported. Camille Locht, head of research within the health research group Inserm, had mentioned carrying out a trial of the BCG vaccine in Europe and Australia.

“If I can be provocative,” replied Jean-Paul Mira, head of intensive care at the Cochin hospital in Paris, “shouldn’t we do this study in Africa, where there are no masks, no no treatment, no resuscitation? “

“Much like it is done elsewhere for some studies on AIDS,” added the doctor, according to the report.

“In prostitutes, we try things because we know that they are very exposed and that they do not protect themselves.”

Mira had previously suggested that the study might not work as expected on healthcare workers in Europe and Australia because they have access to personal protective equipment, protecting them from contagion.

“You are right,” replied Locht.

“We are thinking of a parallel study in Africa,” he said, referring to studies in progress on other continents.

Two former African footballers criticized the doctors for their comments.

“It is completely inconceivable that we continue to warn against this”, Didier Drogba Tweeted. “Africa is not a testing laboratory. I would like to strongly denounce these degrading, false and above all deeply racist words.”

“Africa is not your playground”, Samuel Eto’o wrote on Instagram.

But in a press release obtained by the BBC, Inserm declared that the recorded debate had “been the subject of erroneous interpretations”.

“Clinical trials to test the efficacy of the BCV vaccine against COVID-19 are … about to be launched in European countries and Australia,” he said.

“If there is indeed a reflection around a deployment in Africa, it would be done in parallel with these. Africa must not be forgotten or excluded from research because the pandemic is global. “

More than 7,000 cases of coronavirus and 290 deaths have been confirmed in Africa – although there are concerns, many more have been infected.