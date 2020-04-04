Doctor fired after criticizing hospital for coronavirus response

Worried that his hospital was doing too little to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Dr. Ming Lin shared his concerns with his superiors.

Still dissatisfied, he turned to social media and, in an 11-day series of messages, called for greater protection for doctors, nurses and patients at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Washington, where he worked in the emergency room. .

“I fear for my staff,” he said in a March 26 statement. video posted on YouTube. “Morally, I think when you see something wrong, you have to express yourself.”

The next day, he was fired, turning him into something of a popular hero for a growing army of medical workers and others who followed him on Facebook.

Across the country, doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic say declining supplies have forced them to reuse disposable masks, face shields and other protective equipment, and hospitals have done too little to protect them.

Reports are increasing nationwide of sick healthcare workers. More than 500 employees from major Massachusetts hospitals have contracted COVID-19. Nurses have died in New York. A Seattle emergency physician in his forties was still listed in critical but stable condition Friday, nearly three weeks after being admitted to his own hospital.

More and more hospital staff are speaking up, but few have gone public for fear of losing their jobs.

Dr. Ryan Stanton, a member of the board of directors of the American College of Emergency Physicians, which represents emergency physicians, said that some doctors and nurses had been fired or threatened for expressing criticism.

“Punishing them for having a conscience is truly unfortunate during this time,” said Stanton, who works in an emergency room in Lexington, Ky.

Lin voiced his concerns on March 15, when the death toll in Washington State – where the first American case was detected – exceeded 40.

In a letter to a superior he shared on Facebook, Lin wrote that the medical center was “far behind when it comes to protecting patients and the community, but even worse when it comes to protecting staff . “

He called for driving tests of COVID-19, faster review of test results and screening of patients and staff when they entered the facility.

Subsequent posts the nurses were given dresses with little protection and some were ordered not to wear masks.

He said the hospital, where he had worked for 17 years, did not have an area where workers could disinfect themselves to avoid bringing COVID-19 back to their families and the community.

Lin said in an interview that the situation contrasted sharply with his experience of treating dozens of patients at the St. Vincent’s Medical Center in New York City on September 11, 2001, when the World Trade Center was attacked.

“It was just amazing to watch and be part of the efficiency with which this hospital operated,” he said.

The difference – and a growing sense of urgency – led him to speak, said the 57-year-old doctor, who immigrated from Taiwan when he was a young boy with his parents in Galveston, Texas, where his father worked in a medical center.

He chose emergency medicine because he liked the challenge and the pace. Each patient was a puzzle to solve as quickly as possible.

COVID patients present a particularly difficult puzzle in that the virus can remain hidden for so long, he said.

Before Lin was ousted, he said that St. Joseph planned to subject staff members to health checks and temperature checks, although there was no mention of doing the same with visitors. On March 18, he wrote on Facebook, managers were talking about setting up an emergency triage tent and considering ending elective surgery.

Lin’s supporters flooded his Facebook page with messages of encouragement – and outrage after his dismissal.

“Are they crazy?” asked a man. “At the start of an international crisis, is it time?”

“He was our emergency doctor when Sam had spinal meningitis,” wrote one woman. “It was clear how seriously he took infectious diseases. I lost respect for PeaceHealth, treating a great asset to our community with a small fee. “

“No one should be punished for telling the truth. Reinstall Dr. Lin, ”wrote another.

Charles Prosper, CEO of PeaceHealth Northwest, said in a written statement last week that “misinformation and rumors” on social media had caused unnecessary fear and that St. Joseph’s Hospital was taking “all necessary precautions” to ensure the health of caregivers and patients.

A spokesperson for St. Joseph said that Lin did not work for the hospital and referred questions about his dismissal to TeamHealth, the medical personnel company that employed him.

TeamHealth said in a statement that it would work with Lin to find the right location for him.

But Lin was busy consulting at a hospital on the Lummi reserve west of Bellingham, where members of the Native American community videotaped and demanded that patients and staff wear masks.

“I wonder if I can save more lives by talking about this than by actually working in the emergency room,” said Lin. “The hospital is a kind of sweep, and prevention and preparedness probably do much more to save people’s lives than anything else.”