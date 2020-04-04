Delray Beach Commissioner Adam Frankel apologizes after saying nurses “party every night”

DELRAY BEACH, Florida – A city commissioner in Delray Beach is criticized for a recent comment he made about nurses during the coronavirus crisis.

Commissioner Adam Frankel’s remarks sparked outrage from the men and women who put their lives at risk.

“It was really disappointing for me to hear that,” said Penny Blake, President of the Florida Emergency Nurses Association.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | More local news

Frankel is criticized for his comment made last week during a podcast at Tin Roof, a bar in Delray Beach. The podcast, titled Six Feet Apart, was intended to raise awareness of the pandemic.

“It’s interesting, you check your social networks and you know nurses, they organize parties every night and don’t respect what the medical community tells you what to do,” said Frankel during the podcast.

The comment was posted on social media, sparking outrage among nurses at the increase in the number of COVID-19 patients and a shortage of supplies.

“For someone to say something like that, the only appropriate thing to say to the nurses right now is” thank you, “said Darlene Dempsey, Southeast region director for the Florida Nurses Association.

Frankel said that his comment was taken out of context during the long podcast and that only the short clip was posted online.

“I sincerely apologize,” said Frankel.

Frankel says he was referring to friends who were part of the large group that was celebrating on Lake Boca last week.

“What I said was that I saw individuals who were not following the policy of distancing. It was not for every nurse,” said Frankel at the municipal commission meeting.

Frankel says he received emails from nurses and has since deleted the podcast video from Facebook.

“It is certainly not my intention today, last week or ever to harm those who risk their lives for you and me,” said Frankel.

“I’m sure he’s sorry now that he said that, and he probably wasn’t thinking about what we’re going through,” said Dempsey.

The commissioner also posted a public apology on his Facebook page, and says he will be participating in a demonstration of support for the Delray Medical Center and its workers very soon.