Debbie Allen wants to dance with you and other ways celebrities keep us active

That day, they had closed the studio in the face of the spread of the coronavirus. It was the same day that the production was suspended on “Grey’s Anatomy”, a series based in Los Angeles, in which she fulfills several roles, including the actress and the executive producer.

It was during this meeting that she decided to fill a little the void felt by her dance community by doing a live Instagram class, which she had never used before.

“They said,” Yes, Mrs. Allen. It’s the spirit, “” recalls Allen.

This week, she also announced the Debbie Allen Dance Academy Virtual Dance World, a series of lessons available through Zoom for a $ 3 donation.

With more than 90% of the American population living at home or under shelter on order, according to a CNN account , Allen’s classes are proving popular at home and elsewhere.

“A lot of people needed it, and it was a healing experience and a liberation experience and a motivational experience for so many people,” Allen told CNN. “And I’m just grateful to share what I do and that it can be essential. I know that dance is not on the list of what is essential right now, but you know, that kind of artistic spirit, it really is. ”

Allen said she heard from viewers around the world, from Brazil to India. And while some classes are aimed at younger students, she tries to make them accessible to all levels of experience, ages and physical skills.

“Videos have been sent to me of little babies dancing, people who are serious dancers, people who just want to move, and, you know, guys who have bodies that looked like the next Thor or Black Panther”, she said laughing.

For Allen, the courses are not just about physical benefits – and there are many – but about spiritual benefits.

“We are all trying to heal whether we have this virus right now or not. We are connected – all of us,” said Allen. “Everyone knows someone who has it. Everyone is in a community that is threatened by it. There is no place on this planet that is free from it. So this dance is an expression of joy and freedom and willpower. You are willing to be powerful yourself and ready to breathe and be free and take on any challenge. ”

Allen plans to continue hosting courses on his Instagram live “for a long time”. And other celebrities have followed suit with their own self-distancing solutions for health and wellness.

Here are others:

Work with Chris Hemsworth

Thor himself shares some of his training secrets on Instagram and an app called Centr.

If you register before Sunday, they offer six weeks of free access. On April 6, they will relaunch a program designed to be carried out at home with minimal equipment.

Meditate with Lizzo

In addition to sending meals to healthcare workers, Lizzo also does its part for those who are trapped at home.

Her half-hour meditation sessions, which feature some of her flutes in motion, aim to “promote healing during this global crisis,” she wrote on Instagram.

She has published two so far that can be viewed on Instagram.

Train like a champion with trainer Monica de ‘Cheer’

In what appears to be a unique video, trainer Monica Aldama, known for taking her victory-cheering team to Netflix’s “Cheer,” shared a workout routine on Instagram.

“Exercise is important for maintaining good physical and mental health because it allows endorphins to be released, which creates a natural mood booster,” she writes.

Bonus: be your own Jerry and give yourself a voice while you do it.

Improvise with Arnold

In another unique video, Arnold Schwarzenegger showed that although he is no longer a fitness competitor, he still likes to stay active.

Her video had a dominant message: Improvise.

“As long as you do something every day,” he said.

He added, “Stay at home, stay in shape. We can’t control the virus, but we can control our fitness.”