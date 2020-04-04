DeAndre Hopkins negotiates Texans’ “best interest”

Bill O’Brien has offered more spin than a Clayton Kershaw curveball, describing the DeAndre Hopkins trade as “in the best interest of our team” in the first public comments from the Texans coach since Hopkins was transferred to the Cardinals for renewing David Johnson and two recoveries. choice, a slight return for an All-Pro three times.

“I would say that the Arizona deal was one that we felt was in the best interests of our team,” O’Brien said in a conference call with Texan subscription holders, by ESPN. “DeAndre Hopkins was a great football player here. He made so many pieces for us. We love DeAndre Hopkins. But he had three years left and he wanted an increase. And we were not going to be able to go in that direction. We felt like we had a great Arizona offer that involved choices. It involved an excellent attacking midfielder who is hungry and humble and eager to start. David Johnson is going to be a great addition to our football team.

“There are many things that go into the trades. Lots of thoughts coming in. How much will you take contractually? How much does it take to buy this second round pick, pick # 40? What type of player are you bringing? What type of player do you lose and what is the best interest of the team? “

O’Brien was supported by Texans CEO Cal McNair and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, who have praised the team’s off season so far. These include half backs Bradley Roby and Vernon Hargreaves III, kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and tight end Darren Fells, as well as wide receiver Randall Cobb and safety Eric Murray.

“Our team is improving through free agency,” said McNair. “You can’t watch a single move, but you have to put them together and you really need to look at things in the last 18 or so months to see how the team has changed and how we are going to keep changing.

“It is important that the focus is on the team. And I think, as a fan, I would be really excited if your leadership on the team could take bold steps and go out and do these things to improve the team. “

It remains to be seen. The Texans lost their most dynamic playmaker to Hopkins and may not have replaced him enough.