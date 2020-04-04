Mayor Bill de Blasio thanked President Trump and the Commander-in-Chief’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Friday for keeping a promise to provide 200,000 N95 masks to city hospitals in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio, speaking at a press conference on COVID-19, said he was on the phone with Trump and Kushner on Thursday and “they said they would produce” the charge for N95 masks for the system of public health of the city.

The mayor said he received a photo on Friday showing that 200,000 masks had been delivered. These masks will benefit medical workers in hospitals like Elmhurst Hospital, Lincoln Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital.

“This is really going to help us get through much of April,” de Blasio said of the masks.

The mayor also thanked many other businesses and organizations such as the New England Patriots for donating medical supplies to help the city fight coronavirus.

On Friday, a semi-trailer named after the NFL team went to the Javits Center, which has been turned into a makeshift hospital, to drop 300,000 N95 respirators there.

“I’m a fan of the New England Patriots around the world,” said de Blasio. “It’s a fantastic gift.”

The mayor of the Boston Red Sox said: “If someone wants to show up with hundreds of thousands of masks, of course, we will accept them with great gratitude.”

De Blasio also thanked Facebook for the donation of 25,000 face masks, Ford for the donation of 50,000 face masks, American Express for sending more than 36,000 N95 masks, Louis Vuitton for the donation of 25,000 masks, the Qatar for the donation of 65,000 surgical masks and Shanghai for the donation of 20,000 masks.

“It really adds up,” said de Blasio, who also thanked Rihanna and her nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, for helping public schools in the city.