Custom auto workshops across the United States come together to make 20,000 face shields for healthcare workers

JK owner Jeremy Katz and his colleague Evan Collins first tried to use a 3D printer and a design they found on the Internet. But printing only two face screens took five hours.

“There is no way we could have waited that long, so Evan came down and made a new design,” Katz told CNN.

Using it and using the store’s laser machine, they made 45 shields every 10 minutes and 19 straps every 20 minutes.

Helping nurses and others “be afraid of going to work”

With the help of Faith Michaels, who runs a non-profit organization Children’s clothing club , Katz and Collins have donated hundreds of masks to healthcare professionals in Massachusetts, New York, Florida and Puerto Rico.

“We have seen adult men cry,” said Katz. “They’re thankful because there aren’t any around. I received emails and Facebook requests from nurses across the country begging for one of them because they are afraid of to go to work.”

Katz made the design public for other custom auto shops, and it quickly gained momentum.

Stores in California, Nebraska and Alaska manufacture face shields and deliver hundreds to local hospitals. Katz estimates that more than 20,000 masks have been made and donated.

Daniel Williams, owner of DJ designs in Hayward, California, started a week ago.

“(Healthcare workers are) the ones who keep us healthy and keep going. They are the ones who sacrifice their health,” said Williams. “We are just sacrificing time, so it was a very easy decision.”

“It just feels good”

In Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Tracy Weaver, owner of Hot Rod Recovery Room Interiors , made over 500 and said production costs are going out of his pocket.

“I contacted the Methodist hospital here in Omaha and they wanted to take everything we did,” said Weaver. “We are just grateful to have the skills and creativity to do it, and we are going to have something to look back on and be proud to say that I had a small share in that.”

To help ease some of this financial burden, Katz launched a GoFundMe campaign which raised more than $ 40,000. That’s enough money to make another 30,000 face shields, and Katz said he is also increasing the production of intubation boxes, which act as a barrier between doctor and patient.

Katz said he and his national network of friends will continue to make face shields until hospitals no longer need them.

“It just feels good,” said Katz. “We have the skills to do it and the tools. So why not try to make a little difference until all the big guys come in and flood the hospitals with the shields they need right now.”