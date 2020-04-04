Coronavirus wreaks havoc on nurses and doctors around the world

The coronavirus weighs heavily on doctors and nurses who risk their lives while treating the disease.

Carlo Palermo, head of the Italian hospital doctors’ union, was almost in tears when he told the press in Rome that two nurses had killed themselves following the emotional trauma, the Associated Press reported.

“I can understand those who look death in the eye every day, who are on the front line, who work with someone who may be infected, then a few days later, you see him in the ICU or you die, “he said. “His [an] indescribable state of stress. “

Italy and Spain were among the hardest hit, with more than 25,000 dead and more than 250,000 infected. Both countries report that a high percentage of their medical staff have been infected. In Italy, 73 doctors have died.

It is more difficult to find data on the number of medical personnel dead or infected with the virus in the United States, as no national data has been published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical associations or unions. healthcare workers.

Hospitals around the world are under strain with too many patients and insufficient medical and protective equipment for doctors and nurses, the Washington Post reported.

China on Saturday identified more than 3,000 doctors and nurses who were infected with the disease and the 14 who died, the AP said. However, the number of dead and infected people is greatly reduced in China. Authorities reported only one death on Saturday.