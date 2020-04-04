Coronavirus upsets retirees’ financial plans

The economic punch of the coronavirus pandemic is felt by retirees. Even those with savings and other resources now fear that the financial stability they had envisioned for their post-work years is gone.

As the US economy grapples with a recession and the stock market has plunged more than 25% since its February peak, retirees have seen the value of their retirement funds erode sharply and are looking for ways to generate cash for their living expenses.

Here are three retirees who explain how they are coping with the crisis:

“I have never seen something so big”

Randy Smythe, 60, retired last September after a career in online sales and quickly took off to spend a year visiting national parks while renting his home in Lake Arrowhead.

Now he’s stuck at home in Lake Arrowhead due to the pandemic and – still two years from his eligibility for social security – Smythe is hoping that income from his six-figure investment portfolio and falling costs will life will be able to carry it out.

“I’m single, so I usually eat out, but I don’t eat now,” all restaurants being closed, said Smythe. “So, I’m saving money there.” He also no longer has his travel expenses.

Smythe said he also pays his bills when they arrive. “I have always used this as my first line of defense against layoffs or whatever,” he said. “I’m fine until May 1.”

Regarding his investments, Smythe said he is actively trading in stocks, but when the market started to skyrocket several weeks ago, “the first week I didn’t watch it” while the prices plunged into a bear market, he said. “I’ve been doing this for a while, so I’ve been through several slowdowns, but not to this point. I’ve never seen anything so big.”

So far, it has not massively sold shares to raise funds. Smythe said the value of its portfolio – which is 90% individual stocks and 10% cash – has declined only 5% since February, partly due to the market rebound from its recent lows. “I like the risk, but not as much,” he said. “I know the market has always grown over time.”

What if it doesn’t start again anytime soon? “I could continue working until I am 67 or 68 if I have to,” he said.

“Fortunately to be in this position”

Marty Foster, 64, was moving to Las Vegas from San Francisco a month ago when the pandemic hit the United States. Living in Nevada saves him money because the cost of housing is lower, just like he’s locked up in his one-bedroom apartment that rents $ 944 a month.

“There is nothing to do, there are no open spaces,” said Foster.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Foster said he was a movie accessory maker for 25 years, and then spent 11 years as a cabinet installer. A back injury sent him to retirement seven years ago with Social Security disability insurance, which provides him with “a decent fixed income,” he said.

“There is nothing to spend money on,” he said. “I liked going to the movies because I worked on it. But now nothing but a grocery store has come out. I wouldn’t go out now if they were open. “

Foster is also looking for ways to cut expenses. When his car battery died last week, he did not replace it and left the car parked and suspended his car insurance. “It saved me another $ 50 a month,” he said.

Foster said he spent $ 130 to keep the exercise bike active. He has yet to cancel certain cruises for which he had previously paid, despite poignant stories of infected passengers on certain ships, in part because cruise companies offer him credits for the items he purchases on ships when ‘he is finally able to travel.

For now, however, “I see the horror” of the pandemic and “I have read the stories of those affected by it,” he said. “I’m not that religious, but I’m lucky to have this apartment, and I’m not going out.”

“Incredible feeling of fear”

Two weeks ago Charles V. (he didn’t want his last name used) arrived at his apartment in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to stay there while his new home was under construction at Rehoboth Beach, Del . Now the 56-year-old does not know when he will return to the continent.

Charles was the director of marketing for “a large consumer product company,” which he refused to identify for 29 years until he was laid off two years ago. He said he received a “generous severance package” from a continuous salary which, coincidentally, ended just when the coronavirus crisis hit.

Now he’s changing his seven-digit investment portfolio to raise funds and reduce exposure to the stock market while looking to cut living costs.

“The value of my retirement account has dropped 25%,” said Charles. “Perhaps the only thing I could control at the moment was to get a little more security in my financial situation. And immediately you start to think of things that you can reduce, whatever they are.

“Let us be clear, I fully recognize that I am in a better situation than the majority of retirees,” he said. “But if there is one thing we all share, it is a sense of worry and fear that the prospects for a comfortable retirement will be compromised.

“There is an incredible feeling of fear for your future,” he said. “Hopefully the market will rebound more than I have to exhaust [my investments] on a monthly basis. “