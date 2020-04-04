Coronavirus Tips: Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Martha Graham Dance

For a little culture while you stay at home during the coronavirus epidemic, we offer recommendations for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here are 15 choices for Saturday and Sunday, all Pacific times:

“Stars in the house”

A reading of Charles Busch’s “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” stars Busch, Faith Prince, Andrea Martin and Richard Kind at 11:00 am Saturday. Emmy winner and Tony Kristin Chenoweth arrives at 5 p.m. Saturday. Free; gifts appreciated. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com

Artist Relief Tree Benefit Concert

This ad hoc coronavirus relief group has raised over $ 275,000 to date, divided into $ 250 increments for artists in need. The performers of this benefit concert are pianists Emanuel Ax and Jon Kimura Parker, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges and violinist Rachel Barton Pine. 5 p.m. Saturday. $ 5 and more. ourconcerts.live

Digital artwalk

Local artists share their work and local musicians perform in this online edition of downtown Santa Ana’s monthly art walk. 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. facebook.com/downtowninc

Red Hen Press Poetry Hour

Writer-performer and public radio personality, Sandra Tsing Loh presents live and recorded readings of Major Jackson, Francesca Bell and others in this episode of the recurring series. Co-presented by the Broad Stage. 8 p.m. Saturday. Free. thebroadstage.org/athome; then archived at youtube.com and redhen.org

Geffen Stayhouse

This new YouTube page for Westwood’s Geffen Playhouse was launched with a long clip of Tony Jefferson Mays winner reading a selection from his one-man show “Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol”, as well as Tony Rory O’Malley’s nominee (“Hamilton”) singing some of his favorite songs. Available at any time. Free. youtube.com

Inside the Walt Disney archives

The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana offers highlights from its current exhibit that tells the story of the movie studio and the theme park empire using original art, costumes and more. Available anytime, on mobile devices only. Free. guide.bowers.org

Luckman Live!

This YouTube page of the Cal State Los Angeles Luckman Theater presents highlights from a recent performance by drag artist and singer Valentina as well as excerpts from the “Joshua Tree Symphony” by the Raiford Rogers Modern Ballet. Available at any time. Free. youtube.com

Roxie Sound Healing

Roxie Sarhangi performs on musical bowls and a gong as part of a live candlelit meditation and a sound bath; helmet recommended. 7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Live on Instagram @roxiesoundhealing; past performances archived at youtube.com

Martha Matines

The famous Martha Graham Dance Company releases recent and classic clips from its archives. 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Wednesdays. Free. youtube.com/marthagrahamdancecompany

Virtual sounds

Classical and jazz musicians and singers from all over the world perform in this multi-channel offering which also includes workshops, masterclasses and question-and-answer sessions. 10 a.m. Saturday at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. 10-40 pounds, or about $ 12- $ 50. virtual-sounds.com

Crazy talented Asians

East West Players and songwriter AJ Rafael present a socially distanced edition of this live variety show featuring music, comedy and more. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/EWPlayers

The great musical morning of the stage

Cellist Lynn Harrell and violinist and singer Lucia Micarelli are among the featured performers. 11 a.m. Sunday. Free. thebroadstage.org/athome

Barnsdall Arts Sunday

The family arts and crafts workshop is normally held on Sunday morning at Barnsdall Art Park in L.A. travels online using Zoom. 10:00 a.m. – noon Sunday. Free. zoom.us (Meeting ID: 988 849 202; password: 025951). Instagram notifications @barnsdallpark

Pacific Symphony @ Home

Pacific Symphony cellist Ian McKinnell is joined by pianist Debbie Middlebrooks for Schubert’s favorite, “Ave Maria”. Sunday noon; available at any time thereafter. Free. facebook.com/PacificSymphony; youtube.com/user/PacificSymphonyOrg on Instagram at @PacificSymphony and instagram.com/pacificsymphony

Camerata Pacifica

Members of the Santa Barbara Camerata Pacifica chamber music group perform. 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. youtube.com. Also at 11:30 am Sunday. facebook.com/cameratasb

The recommendations for each day are indexed in the same place as our lists of regular events (sighs). Check back for new choices Monday through Saturday.