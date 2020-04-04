Coronavirus in Italy: I have a silk mask to match my wedding dress

Rome is the backdrop to our history – where we met and fell in love – so, of course, our wedding was to take place here. Our reception was to be at the 17th century Villa Aurelia, a few minutes south of the Vatican and opposite the Colosseum Tiber. It is a magnificent estate that even hosted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at a wedding for one of his friends last year.

The cocktail hour had to be in the lemon garden, with prosecco and Bellinis distributed to guests arriving from the entrance covered with wisteria. We have had our menus created with all the seasonal items for the month of May.

Planning an intercontinental wedding was the most exciting part of my life, not only for me, but also for my future mother-in-law and my own mother, who met my father in Rome in the 1980s.

But as a future bride, I realized that I would not have my wedding dress this Friday – the day we finally planned to choose lace. I texted my seamstress Cinzia Ferri to tell her that I would not see her and her Maltese dog Emma this week. And I started to worry that the wedding itself – just two months away – would be postponed.

Italy has so far been the country hardest hit in Europe by the coronavirus. When he started crossing the north and I was called to cover the news, Fabio and I were spending a weekend in Florence. Since then, I have reported daily on the deadly pandemic from Venice to Florence to Rome, speaking with primary care physicians, virologists and epidemiologists to find out their views on new infections, when the curve would flatten out and who was most at risk.

I know the facts. I know that Italy with the second oldest population in the world makes it vulnerable. I also know that having an autoimmune disease, type 1 diabetes, makes me more at risk. It is the most personal of all the stories to cover.

My fiance and I waited as long as possible to make a final decision on the date of our wedding, hoping things would get better, hoping the numbers would change. But every day, while I was following the civil protection press conference at 6 p.m., we heard that the number was increasing, the number of deaths increasing.

We are now faced with what love in the days of coronaviruses means to us.

Our family and friends from around the world had booked and purchased flights and hotel rooms months in advance. Now, I received messages from New York, California, the United Kingdom and Brazil which followed the same scenario: How are you? And then, more anxious, how are the wedding plans?

One of my bridesmaids works in a hospital and was told that she would not be compensated for her leave if she went to Italy during the lockdown and that she should be quarantined for 14 days upon her return .

The logistics of transporting 150 guests from multiple countries to the same location on the same day is a challenge at best. Abandoning these plans and doing it all a second time is a bride’s nightmare.

But every day at 6 am, while I watch this press conference revealing the tragedies, Rome gives me something beautiful to eat while the Italians go out on their terraces to sing. Everyone sings something different, but it’s a time of solidarity, it’s a time to remember the resilience of the human spirit, and the screams of my beloved Italians make me feel that we can cross that.

Fabio and I made the decision to postpone our wedding until October. It’s the time of year when we both moved to Rome from our hometowns before we even knew the other existed. October – the month when our lives started separately as adults. October – the month when we will meet as a married couple.